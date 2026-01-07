Goa, India--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - As the world navigates rising energy demand, geopolitical uncertainty, and accelerating climate commitments, the critical choices shaping the future of global energy will be at the forefront of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, returning to Goa from January 27-30, 2026.

The first major international energy gathering of the year, IEW 2026 will bring together ministers from around the world, industry leaders, policymakers, financial institutions, academia and technology providers at a decisive moment for international energy markets. The platform will focus on strengthening energy security, mobilising investment and advancing practical, scalable pathways for decarbonisation.

Building on the strong momentum of previous editions, IEW 2026 is expected to welcome participants from 120+ countries. The 2025 edition attracted over 68,000 participants, 570 exhibitors, 5,400 conference delegates, and hosted over 100 conference sessions featuring 540+ global speakers. The 2026 edition will expand further, reinforcing IEW's role among the world's most influential global energy dialogue platforms.

Confirmed speakers and company representatives include senior ministers from key global energy-producing and consuming nations, alongside chief executives and industry leaders from leading international energy companies and institutions, including:

H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri , Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India

, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber , Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE & Group CEO, ADNOC

, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE & Group CEO, ADNOC Patrick Pouyanné , Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies

, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies Arun Kumar Singh , Chairman & CEO, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

, Chairman & CEO, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited Arvinder Singh Sahney , Chairman, IndianOil Corporation Ltd.

, Chairman, IndianOil Corporation Ltd. Vikas Kaushal , Chairman & MD, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

, Chairman & MD, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. Sumant Sinha , Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, ReNew Dr. Jennifer Holmgren , Chairman & CEO, LanzaTech

, Chairman & CEO, LanzaTech Kjetel Digre , CEO, Aker Solutions

, CEO, Aker Solutions Erik Solheim , President, International Advisory Board, GH2 India (Green Hydrogen India)

, President, International Advisory Board, GH2 India (Green Hydrogen India) Fatema Al Nuaimi , CEO, ADNOC Gas

, CEO, ADNOC Gas William Lin, EVP, Gas & Low Carbon Energy, bp

Hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India, and jointly organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) and dmg events, IEW 2026 provides a neutral, globally connected forum for cooperation on energy security, affordability and sustainability. Delegations from the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific will underline IEW's growing role in global energy diplomacy.

H.E. Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India

Hon'ble Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, said: "India Energy Week 2026 is a global convening point for the ideas, technologies and partnerships that will define the next phase of the energy transition. The focus now must be on moving from discussion to implementation - advancing practical solutions through collaboration across governments, industry and financial institutions.

"This year's emphasis on innovation, green finance and scalable clean-energy technologies reflects the urgent need for coordinated global action. By bringing together decision-makers from every region IEW provides the opportunity to turn ambition into impact and strengthen the foundations of a secure, affordable and sustainable energy future for all.

"India has a crucial role to play in shaping the global energy debate. As the world's third-largest energy consumer and fastest-growing major economy, India sits at the crossroads of global demand, supply and transition. We are expanding our clean-energy leadership while ensuring energy security, affordability and sustainability for our people."

He added: "The energy transition will define the global economy of the next century - and India intends not only to keep pace with it, but to help guide it."

India's Reform-Driven Energy Framework in Focus

As global policymakers and investors seek credible transition pathways, IEW 2026 will spotlight India's reform-led energy model, one that balances growth, climate responsibility and consumer protection.

A Strategic Platform for International Energy Dialogue

IEW 2026 will showcase technologies shaping the future of energy, including upstream exploration, LNG, biofuels, green hydrogen, renewables, carbon capture, digitalisation, AI-driven optimisation and next-generation energy systems.

Across the four days of expert curated content, IEW 2026 will feature ministerial roundtables, CEO dialogues on global capital flows, public-private sector dialogues, technology showcases from multinationals, national energy companies and high-growth startups, social events and media engagements; along with distinguished exhibitions. Dedicated sessions on hydrogen economies, green finance, sustainable fuels, circularity, digital transformation and workforce development will explore scalable routes to achieving global net-zero goals.

The expanded exhibition will host hundreds of companies across the full energy value chain, supported by record-breaking international participation and country pavilions showcasing national approaches to energy security and transition.

For more information, visit: https://www.indiaenergyweek.com/

