Medium Rare: SI The Party Presented by DraftKings Returns as One of Big Game Weekend's 2026 Premier Parties

Featuring headlining performances by The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, DJ Irie & Xandra. The premium celebration for athletes, A-list celebrities, and fans at San Francisco's iconic Cow Palace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Sports Illustrated is thrilled to announce the return of SI The Party Presented by DraftKings during Big Game Weekend 2026, taking over the historic Cow Palace in San Francisco on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Produced by Authentic Live & Medium Rare, the event is widely recognized as one of the weekend's marquee celebrations - where league owners, franchise executives, athletes and Hollywood's biggest names gather under one roof - SI The Party has become the destination where fans and VIPs come to expect a premium Big Game experience outside of the game itself. Premium all-inclusive tickets, VIP access and VIP Tables will go on sale Thursday, January 8, at 10 a.m. PT, with fans invited to pre-register now at sitheparty.com for first access.

This year, SI The Party will feature headlining performances from The Chainsmokers, Ludacris, DJ Irie & Xandra, plus a lineup of special guests and surprise moments throughout the night. Blending chart-topping electronic, hip-hop, and open-format DJ sets, the night will unfold as a high-energy, genre-spanning experience. The Chainsmokers, the Grammy Award-winning duo behind global hits like "Closer" and "Don't Let Me Down," will bring their signature high-energy electronic set that seamlessly blends pop, dance, and festival-level production. Ludacris, the multi-platinum hip-hop icon and cultural force, will deliver a performance packed with chart-topping anthems and unmistakable Southern swagger. DJ Irie, the Miami-based DJ and official DJ of the Miami Heat, will set the tone with an open-format set that fuses hip-hop, electronic, and global sounds, while rising DJ and producer Xandra brings her bold, genre-defying style and high-octane stage presence to round out the night's electrifying lineup.

SI the Party presented by DraftKings is taking over San Francisco with an all-new, elevated celebration. Enhancing the experience, SI the Party sponsors such as Anheuser Busch, Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies, Velocity Black, Verizon, CELSIUS, Nine West, and Thomasville will feature branded activations for all guests to enjoy while VIP ticketholders will receive access to the Lexus LX VIP Lounge.

From the beginning, SI The Party has been an extension of Sports Illustrated's legacy at the intersection of sports, entertainment and culture, offering guests the chance to experience Big Game Weekend the way they have always seen it on the most iconic SI covers and pages. Over the years, that has meant welcoming a who's who of league owners, all stars and global icons from the worlds of sports, entertainment and tech, including everyone from Jeff Bezos and Leonardo DiCaprio to Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber, Alex Rodriguez and Patrick Mahomes.

"Across Big Game Weekend and other tentpole moments on the world's biggest sporting stages, our vision with SI The Party has always been to deliver hospitality that feels intimate and insider, even at the largest events in the world, creating the most unforgettable night of Big Game Weekend where the energy and star power of sports truly comes to life off the field," said Matt Goldstein, EVP of Authentic Live, the live events division of Authentic and co producer of the event.

SI The Party Sponsors

As the presenting sponsor and exclusive gaming operator, DraftKings will play a key role in delivering a memorable experience with the DraftKings Lounge, offering guests an elevated space inside the heart of the party, complete with bespoke hospitality, premium viewing and custom moments that bring the DraftKings brand to life throughout the night.

"This is one of the most anticipated weekends in sports, and SI The Party sets the stage for the celebration," said Shawn Henley, Chief Customer Officer at DraftKings. "At DraftKings, we take pride in delivering best-in-class experiences, and the DraftKings Lounge will give fans and VIP guests an unforgettable way to engage with one of the biggest events of the year."

As the Official Vehicle of SI The Party, Lexus will not only present the event's VIP area, but showcase the Lexus LX during Big Game LX weekend. Through a premium VIP lounge experience and custom built photo moment that blends luxury, performance and design as guests transition from the cars to the carpet to the main room, the Lexus LX will be the perfect complement to the weekend's most VIP-driven celebration.

As an official sponsor of SI the Party, Anheuser-Busch and its signature brands, including NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer and Cutwater, will be featured prominently in front of the biggest stars in sports and entertainment. Throughout the event guests will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshing NÜTRL Vodka Seltzers & Cutwater canned cocktails alongside refreshing Anheuser-Busch beers and "cheers' to Big Game Weekend.

Stay connected during SI The Party. Verizon has guests covered as the exclusive wireless and cellular sponsor of SI the Party. Verizon customers can score exclusive tickets to the event through Verizon Access on the My Verizon app and enjoy expedited entry via a dedicated fast lane - making it easier than ever to join the celebration.

The arrival at SI The Party will set the tone for the night with sponsor Velocity Black. Velocity Black will power an experience on the official event red carpet, welcoming top-tier VIPs and celebrities with a high-impact photo moment designed to feel as elevated as the weekend itself.

Shaquille O'Neal is bringing his Shaq-A-Licious XL Gummies - created in partnership with The Hershey Company - to SI The Party with an interactive truck experience. Fans can sample the popular gummies featuring Shaq's larger-than-life face and enjoy an over-the-top activation space between sets.

For those looking for a boost of energy during the Big Game Weekend, CELSIUS will be on hand! CELSIUS is a better-for-you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. Made with Vitamins B and C and zero sugar, CELSIUS has the perfect balance of flavor and energy. As the official energy drink of Sports Illustrated the Party for the fourth year in a row, CELSIUS will be integrated across the entire event for all guests to enjoy.

Nine West will create a stylish, fashion-forward footprint that highlights signature footwear and accessories for the ultimate Big Game Weekend look - with a twist. At the "Catwalk Cocktail" bar, guests will be able to pick up a delightful custom cocktail and check out Nine West's newest products.

Thomasville will define the premium chill zones, building out a design-led lounge and photo moment where guests can reset, charge their phones, and capture the night in comfort and style.

About Sports Illustrated

For 70 years, Sports Illustrated (SI) has been recognized for shaping modern culture at the intersection of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment. SI is a 360-degree platform that unites athletes, teams and fans worldwide through quality content, innovative digital experiences, unforgettable events, and original products. Its award-winning media arm brings powerful storytelling to life through probing profiles and up-to-date news on SI.com, across social media platforms, and through its renowned print magazine whose cover is widely regarded asthe most coveted space in sports media. The most trusted name in sports transcends media through SI Tickets , a fan-first ticketing platform, SI Resorts , the ultimate destination for active lifestyles & sports enthusiasts, SI Studios, the brand's home for film, TV, and long form podcasts, and more. SI brings its unique perspective to marquee events and captivating brand activations including: "SI The Party", Club SI, the Sportsperson of the Year Awards, SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend, and the SI Circuit Series.

About Authentic

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is a unified platform that integrates M&A, brand strategy, creativity and digital innovation to unlock the power of its global portfolio. It connects iconic sports, lifestyle, entertainment and media brands with best-in-class partners to optimize long-term value in the marketplace. Generating more than $32 billion in global annual retail sales, Authentic's brands have an expansive retail footprint in 150 countries, including 13,000-plus freestanding stores and shop-in-shops and 400,000 points of sale.

Authentic's brand portfolio includes Shaquille O'Neal, David Beckham, Sports Illustrated, Dr. J, Greg Norman, Neil Lane, Thalia, Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali, Reebok,Champion, Brooks Brothers, Barneys New York, Judith Leiber Couture, Ted Baker, Hunter, Vince, Hervé Léger, Frye, Nautica, Juicy Couture, Vpince Camuto, Lucky Brand, Aéropostale, Forever 21, Nine West, Sperry, Rockport, Eddie Bauer, Boardriders, Quiksilver, Billabong, Roxy, DC Shoes, RVCA, Spyder, Volcom, Prince, Izod, Van Heusen, Hart Schaffner Marx and Thomasville.

About Medium Rare

Medium Rare is a leading event, experiential, and management company operating at the intersection of sports and entertainment, known for developing cultural touchstones by partnering with iconic personalities to create unforgettable live event properties. Medium Rare's lauded portfolio includes blockbuster events such as Shaquille O'Neal's Shaq's Fun House, Travis Kelce's Kelce Jam, Dave Portnoy's One Bite Pizza Festival, Guy Fieri's Flavortown Tailgate, Rob Gronkowski's Gronk Beach, and more. Recognized for innovation and impact, Medium Rare Co-Founders Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman are recipients of six Webby Awards, named to the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 and INC 5000 lists, and honored on the Pollstar Next Gen and Variety New Leaders lists. For more information, visit www.Medium-Rare.com .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to be the Ultimate Host and fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. The company is headquartered in Boston and was launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman. DraftKings' mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world's favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 29 states, Washington, D.C., Ontario, Canada and Puerto Rico. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in five states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in four states and in Ontario, Canada, under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings also owns Jackpocket, the leading digital lottery courier app in the United States. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, the District of Columbia and certain Canadian provinces. DraftKings is both an official sports betting and daily fantasy partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR, WNBA and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates DraftKings Network, a multi-platform content ecosystem. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming by developing and promoting educational information and tools to help all players enjoy our games responsibly.

Media Contact:

Amanda Brocato - RMG PR

Amanda@RMG-PR.com

512.743.3941

Talent RSVP:

Maris Halpern - RMG PR

Maris@RMG-PR.com

330.696.0625

Partnership Inquiries:

Joe Silberzweig - Medium Rare

Joe@Medium-Rare.com

SOURCE: Medium Rare

