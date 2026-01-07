Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 19:02 Uhr
AEG's 15th Season of Giving Brought Holiday Support to Communities Nationwide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / AEG's Season of Giving, now in its 15th year, continues as a nationwide initiative empowering employees to give back and uplift families across the country. What began as a simple idea has grown into a tradition of service, generosity, and community impact.

This year, AEG's Season of Giving reached more cities than ever, with employees volunteering and supporting local communities through a focus on addressing hunger relief hosting volunteer service days, and hosting food, toy and essential item drives. Their efforts reflect a shared commitment to spreading cheer and supporting our local communities, one act of kindness at a time.

"AEG's Season of Giving is a reflection of who we are as a company," said Anette Padilla, Sr. Director of AEG's Community Foundation and Social Impact. "Every meal served, every item collected, and hour volunteered made a difference. Our employees didn't just give; they created moments families will cherish long after the holidays."

Highlights from this year's Season of Giving include:

  • Hunger Relief Efforts: 10 cities participated in supporting their local food banks, serving meals and hosting food collection drives that collected hundreds of pounds of food.

  • Holiday Celebration at L.A. LIVE: More than 350 children and family members enjoyed ice skating at the LA Kings Holiday Ice rink and a private screening of Zootopia 2 at Regal Cinemas.

  • Toy Drives: Bi-costal toy drives at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, and Forrest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, collected over 3,000 new toys for local youth.

  • Adopt-a-Family Program: Holiday support extended to more than 30 Los Angeles-area families.

Through Season of Giving, AEG continues to amplify its social impact by empowering employees to support causes close to home. Learn more about AEG's community initiatives here.

AXS hosted a toy drive this holiday season.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/aegs-15th-season-of-giving-brought-holiday-support-to-communities-nationwide-1125054

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
