AEG's 15th Season of Giving Brought Holiday Support to Communities Nationwide

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / AEG's Season of Giving, now in its 15th year, continues as a nationwide initiative empowering employees to give back and uplift families across the country. What began as a simple idea has grown into a tradition of service, generosity, and community impact.

This year, AEG's Season of Giving reached more cities than ever, with employees volunteering and supporting local communities through a focus on addressing hunger relief hosting volunteer service days, and hosting food, toy and essential item drives. Their efforts reflect a shared commitment to spreading cheer and supporting our local communities, one act of kindness at a time.

"AEG's Season of Giving is a reflection of who we are as a company," said Anette Padilla, Sr. Director of AEG's Community Foundation and Social Impact. "Every meal served, every item collected, and hour volunteered made a difference. Our employees didn't just give; they created moments families will cherish long after the holidays."

Highlights from this year's Season of Giving include:

Hunger Relief Efforts : 10 cities participated in supporting their local food banks, serving meals and hosting food collection drives that collected hundreds of pounds of food.

Holiday Celebration at L.A. LIVE : More than 350 children and family members enjoyed ice skating at the LA Kings Holiday Ice rink and a private screening of Zootopia 2 at Regal Cinemas.

Toy Drives: Bi-costal toy drives at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA, and Forrest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, collected over 3,000 new toys for local youth.

Adopt-a-Family Program: Holiday support extended to more than 30 Los Angeles-area families.

Through Season of Giving, AEG continues to amplify its social impact by empowering employees to support causes close to home. Learn more about AEG's community initiatives here.

