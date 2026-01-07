Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 19:10 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CausaLens: causaLens Appoints Former Avenga CEO Ludovic Gaudé as Board Advisor

LONDON, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- causaLens is proud to announce the appointment of Ludovic Gaudé, a distinguished technology executive and business strategist, as an board advisor to the company.

Ludovic brings decades of leadership in delivering high-value, complex technology solutions for major enterprises. As the former CEO of Avenga and Intive, he has guided teams at the forefront of digital transformation, spearheading projects that solve critical business challenges. His expertise in building scalable and dependable technology products makes him uniquely positioned to help causaLens accelerate its mission.

His extensive background in managing operations across multiple geographies and delivering high-value technology solutions aligns perfectly with the causaLens mission. Ludovic's expertise will be instrumental in guiding the global commercial expansion of causaLens's AI-powered Digital Workers, ensuring they meet the rigorous demands of enterprise clients in regulated sectors.

"causaLens stands out for bringing genuine intelligence and reliability to enterprise AI. Having delivered complex technology solutions at scale, I see how digital workers are fundamentally disrupting traditional consulting models - solving high-stakes challenges faster and at a scale humans alone can't match."
Ludovic Gaudé, former CEO, Avenga

"Ludovic's exceptional track record in scaling global technology companies makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory board. His deep understanding of digital transformation will help us deliver even greater value as we bring our Digital Workers to new markets."
Darko Matovski, CEO, causaLens

About causaLens

causaLens builds Digital Knowledge Workers - multi-agent systems designed to automate high-value operations across the entire enterprise. These Digital Workers support every function, from supply chain and finance to HR, marketing, and sales operations, delivering expert-level reasoning at scale.

Their reliability is powered by causaLens' proprietary Causal World Model and patented IP, enabling accurate, explainable decision-making across complex operational workflows. Digital Workers plug seamlessly into existing systems and LLMs, adding a layer of advanced reasoning rather than replacing what organizations already use. By combining the flexibility of LLMs with the precision of causal reasoning, causaLens delivers dependable, production-grade AI.

Trusted by enterprises worldwide, causaLens partners with leading organizations including Johnson & Johnson, Cisco, and IPG, and is expanding rapidly - particularly within the retail sector - bringing end-to-end workflow automation to some of the world's most demanding environments.

Tom Kennedy
tom.kennedy@causalens.com
+44 7950 459460


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.