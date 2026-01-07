TensorWave: Startup Vegas Hosts CES Week LevelUp Event Spotlighting AI, Entrepreneurship, and the Local Startup Ecosystem

In partnership with the City of Las Vegas, the community event features a fireside chat with leaders from TensorWave and Vay plus live startup pitches
LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / WHAT:
The City of Las Vegas, in partnership with Startup Vegas, will host a special LevelUp event during CES at the Historic Fifth Street School. LevelUp is a community-driven program designed to support founders, technologists, and entrepreneurs through mentorship, live feedback, and networking.
The evening will feature a fireside chat with leaders at the forefront of AI infrastructure and autonomous mobility, followed by live startup pitches from local founders who will receive real-time feedback and guidance from ecosystem leaders.
WHO:
Fireside chat moderated by Nick Broderick, Executive Director, Wells Fargo | Technology Banking Group
Featured speakers:
Thomas von der Ohe, Co-Founder & CEO, Vay
Piotr Tomasik, President & COO, TensorWave; Co-Founder, Startup Vegas
Startup pitch presenters:
Eric H., Founder, Canary MedTech Corp.
Kobe Harris, Founder, Kobeesco
WHEN:
Wednesday, January 7, 2026
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. PT
WHERE:
Historic Fifth Street School
401 South 4th Street
Las Vegas, NV
DETAILS:
LevelUp is a free, open-to-the-community event for anyone interested in technology, startups, entrepreneurship, and community building in the Las Vegas Valley. Over 90 minutes, founders present their companies to a panel of experienced investors, entrepreneurs, and ecosystem leaders, receiving immediate feedback, mentorship, and actionable next steps - with the potential for investment.
In addition to the programming, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow founders, technologists, and community members in a supportive and inclusive environment. LevelUp is held periodically to help strengthen the local startup ecosystem by bringing entrepreneurial communities together to share ideas, energy, and encouragement.
WHY IT MATTERS:
Timed with CES, the event highlights Las Vegas' growing role as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship - connecting global technology conversations with local founders and community leaders working to build the next generation of companies.
