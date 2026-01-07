Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 20:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE Leadership Engages Sacramento Community Through Education, AI Literacy, and Student Empowerment at Miracle University's "Multiply the Miracle" Event

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when nearly 1 in 5 students nationally fails to complete high school on time and young adults without a diploma face significantly higher unemployment and housing insecurity, MindHYVE.ai participated in Miracle University's "Multiply the Miracle" community fundraiser in Sacramento-reinforcing its commitment to education equity, dropout prevention, and student empowerment.

MindHYVE.ai × Miracle University: Where Education, AI, and Opportunity Meet

The event brought together educators, community leaders, donors, and students in support of Miracle University's mission to address the dropout crisis through alternative, holistic education models serving non-traditional and at-risk learners.

Leadership Engagement and a Shared Sense of Urgency

MindHYVE Founder & CEO Bill Faruki joined Miracle University leadership for an engagement focused on relationship-building, student connection, and long-term impact. During the visit, Mr. Bill Faruki met with Dr. Raja, Founder and President of Miracle University, to discuss the institution's role in stabilizing students' lives amid challenges that extend far beyond the classroom.

National research consistently shows that students experiencing homelessness, foster care placement, or justice-system exposure are two to three times more likely to disengage from traditional education systems. Miracle University's model directly addresses these realities by combining education with wraparound support, mentorship, and community connection.

"Institutions like Miracle University are not just educating students-they are interrupting cycles of instability," said Bill Faruki. "When students are supported as whole people, education becomes a powerful force for transformation."

Student Engagement and AI Literacy for the Future Workforce

As part of the visit, Bill Faruki led an interactive, two-hour session with Miracle University students focused on:

  • An introduction to artificial intelligence and emerging technologies
  • Real-world applications of AI in education and future careers
  • How personal interests, creativity, and lived experience can translate into opportunity

The conversation comes at a critical moment: studies estimate that over 60% of future jobs will require some level of digital or AI fluency, yet access to emerging technology education remains deeply uneven across socioeconomic lines.

Bill emphasized that students' backgrounds are not limitations-but differentiators-especially in a world increasingly shaped by technology, ethics, and human-centered innovation.

Following the session, MindHYVE leadership engaged in one-on-one conversations with students who shared personal journeys shaped by housing insecurity, foster care, and systemic instability-stories that reflect national trends but are too often invisible in traditional education settings.

Community Celebration and Student Achievement

The visit concluded with Miracle University's "Multiply the Miracle" holiday celebration, featuring student performances, testimonials, and community fellowship. The program highlighted student success stories-graduates who have transitioned into higher education, career pathways, and renewed stability through Miracle University's programs.

These outcomes are especially significant given that students who return to education after dropping out are statistically far more likely to persist when enrolled in alternative, relationship-driven learning environments like Miracle University's.

During the event, Faruki was formally recognized for his ongoing engagement and support of the university's mission.

About Miracle University

Miracle University is a Sacramento-based institution dedicated to addressing the dropout crisis through alternative education models, holistic student support, and community-driven programs designed to serve non-traditional and at-risk learners.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.io | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:
Marc Ortiz
Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.io

Built with intelligence, Guided by humanity

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856115/MindHYVE_ai_Inc_PRelease_MH_Miracle.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730797/MindHYVE_ai_Logo_MindHYVE_ai_SQ_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mindhyve-leadership-engages-sacramento-community-through-education-ai-literacy-and-student-empowerment-at-miracle-universitys-multiply-the-miracle-event-302655558.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.