SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: From Diamonds to Gemstones: Important Proposed Updates to the SCS-007 Certification Standard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Complimentary Webinar:

From Diamonds to Gemstones: Important Proposed Updates to the SCS-007 Certification Standard

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:00 AM PST (1:00 PM EST)

The SCS-007 Certification Standard for Sustainably Produced Gemstones, originally introduced in 2020 as the Certification Standard for Sustainability Rated Diamonds, provides a uniform basis for assessing and certifying environmentally and socially responsible gemstone production and handling. Draft version 2.0 encompassing significant updates is now available for public review through January 30, 2026.

Join Victoria Norman, Executive Director and Rachel Boothby-Hentschel, Senior Associate, of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 1PM ET (10AM PT) for a comprehensive update on this timely certification standard.

Key topics to be discussed:

Additional gemstones covered under the revised standard

Recognition of the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) certification for mined gemstones within the scope of the standard

Proposal to replace requirements for fingerprinting conformity testing with blockchain technology for gemstone traceability

Trailblazer categories for indicators that promote best practices, such as the use of 100% renewable electricity

