Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.01.2026 20:14 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: From Diamonds to Gemstones: Important Proposed Updates to the SCS-007 Certification Standard

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:00 AM PST (1:00 PM EST)

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Complimentary Webinar:

From Diamonds to Gemstones: Important Proposed Updates to the SCS-007 Certification Standard

Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 10:00 AM PST (1:00 PM EST)

Register Here

The SCS-007 Certification Standard for Sustainably Produced Gemstones, originally introduced in 2020 as the Certification Standard for Sustainability Rated Diamonds, provides a uniform basis for assessing and certifying environmentally and socially responsible gemstone production and handling. Draft version 2.0 encompassing significant updates is now available for public review through January 30, 2026.

Join Victoria Norman, Executive Director and Rachel Boothby-Hentschel, Senior Associate, of SCS Standards and Assurance Systems on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 1PM ET (10AM PT) for a comprehensive update on this timely certification standard.

Key topics to be discussed:

  • Additional gemstones covered under the revised standard

  • Recognition of the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) certification for mined gemstones within the scope of the standard

  • Proposal to replace requirements for fingerprinting conformity testing with blockchain technology for gemstone traceability

  • Trailblazer categories for indicators that promote best practices, such as the use of 100% renewable electricity

Register Here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-from-diamonds-to-gemstones-important-propo-1125128

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.