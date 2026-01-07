Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 20:26 Uhr
Five Foundation Software Companies Named Among the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness for 2025

STRONGSVILLE, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Foundation Software, LLC is proud to announce that five companies in the business portfolio have been recognized as The Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness for 2025 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

Honored companies include Foundation Software, WorkMax (recognized by NABR under its former name, AboutTime Technologies), McCormick Systems, Payroll4Construction and Estimating Edge.

The Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness program recognizes organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to employee well-being and a healthier workplace culture. NABR evaluates winners across multiple categories tied to wellness outcomes and organizational support, including culture, environment, employee input, financial well-being, leadership commitment and physical and mental health.

Across these Foundation Software companies, wellness is treated as a long-term investment in people and performance. Supportive workplace practices and benefits - including free lunches, access to sporting events, gym and fitness resources and healthy snacks - are designed to promote balance, encourage healthier routines and create an environment where teams can do their best work and still have space to recharge.

"This recognition reinforces something we take seriously across all our companies: wellness is not a perk, it's part of how we operate," said Mike Ode, CEO of Foundation Software. "We're proud of the teams who make this possible, and we'll keep investing in a healthy workplace that supports our number one resource: our people."

NABR's Best and Brightest in Wellness winners will also be recognized as part of the broader Best and Brightest community and related program features throughout the year.

For additional program information, visit NABR's Best and Brightest in Wellness page.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software has provided construction software and services since 1985, supporting the project lifecycle from accounting and job costing to payments, payroll and field productivity. Its family of solutions includes FOUNDATION construction accounting software, Payroll4Construction (construction payroll services), WorkMax mobile time tracking and workforce tools, plus estimating platforms from McCormick Systems and Estimating EDGE for trade-specific takeoff and estimating. For more information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software



