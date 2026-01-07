Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions secures long-term maintenance and modifications frame agreements with Equinor

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded multiple five-year frame agreements for maintenance and modification services with Equinor in Norway.

The contracts include options to extend for two additional periods of three and two years, respectively. The value of the contracts will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out during the fixed contracting period.

The contracts, excluding options, will be booked as a major1 order intake in the first quarter?of 2026 in the Life Cycle segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being between NOK 8 billion and NOK 12 billion.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck

investor relations

preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com

+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum

media contact

hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com

+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-long-term-maintenance-and-modifications-frame-agreements-with-equinor,c4289606

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-secures-long-term-maintenance-and-modifications-frame-agreements-with-equinor-302655647.html