Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
WKN: 675213 | ISIN: NO0010096985 | Ticker-Symbol: DNQ
Tradegate
07.01.26 | 21:44
19,745 Euro
-1,25 % -0,250
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOR ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOR ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,68019,83521:59
19,80519,83522:00
PR Newswire
07.01.2026 21:36 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions secures long-term maintenance and modifications frame agreements with Equinor

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has been awarded multiple five-year frame agreements for maintenance and modification services with Equinor in Norway.

The contracts include options to extend for two additional periods of three and two years, respectively. The value of the contracts will depend on the volume of maintenance and modification work carried out during the fixed contracting period.

The contracts, excluding options, will be booked as a major1 order intake in the first quarter?of 2026 in the Life Cycle segment.

1Aker Solutions defines a major contract as being between NOK 8 billion and NOK 12 billion.

CONTACT:

Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
preben.orbeck@akersolutions.com
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
hallvard.norum@akersolutions.com
+47 913 80 820

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-secures-long-term-maintenance-and-modifications-frame-agreements-with-equinor,c4289606

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-solutions-secures-long-term-maintenance-and-modifications-frame-agreements-with-equinor-302655647.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
