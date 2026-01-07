De Rito Partners Development Inc. Announces Future Development of the Automall at Halo Vista

Automall at Halo Vista is located in one of the fastest-growing regions

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / De Rito Partners Development Inc. is pleased to announce the future development of the 130-acre Automall at Halo Vista, located within the Halo Vista master-planned project at the southwest corner of I-17 and Carefree Highway (SR-74).

Land acquisition for the Automall at Halo Vista began in 2017, marking nearly a decade of strategic planning leading to this milestone. The project will offer eleven multi-brand dealership opportunities, creating a next-generation automotive destination serving one of Arizona's fastest-growing regions.

"For more than 40 years, De Rito Partners has focused on first-class developments in the Phoenix metropolitan area that strengthen communities and drive economic growth," said Marty De Rito, CEO of De Rito Partners. "The Automall at Halo Vista represents the next evolution of that mission."

The Automall at Halo Vista builds on De Rito Partners' extensive track record of more than 70 developed or redeveloped commercial assets, including 24 major retail projects totaling ±5.3 million square feet such as the Chandler 202 Automall, Mesa Riverview anchored by Bass Pro Shops, and Casa Paloma anchored by AJ's Fine Foods. The company has also redeveloped, stabilized, and sold 45 retail properties across Metro Phoenix and completed numerous build-to-suit projects for national brands including 7-Eleven.

The Automall at Halo Vista is positioned within a powerful growth corridor projected to become Arizona's largest employment hub, with up to 75,000 jobs. Driving growth are TSMC's expanding 1,100-acre semiconductor campus, Halo Vista, Mack Real Estate Group's 2,340-acre mixed-use "city within a city" under development with McCourt Partners, and the 6,355-acre North Park immediately south of Loop 303.

About De Rito Partners Development

Media Contact:

Nereyda Lopez

Marketing Director, De Rito Partners

Phone: 602-695-1538

Email: Nereyda.Lopez@derito.com

SOURCE: De Rito Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/de-rito-partners-development-inc.-announces-future-development-of-the-automall-at-halo-1125125