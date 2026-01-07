The Assistance Fund: The Assistance Fund Opens New Program for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Copay Assistance From The Assistance Fund Now Available for Eligible People Living With Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the launch of a new copay assistance program for people living with myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN). The program is designed to help eligible individuals pay for their out-of-pocket medical costs for treatment, such as copays, coinsurance, and deductibles.

A rare blood cancer, myeloproliferative neoplasms form when patients' bone marrow produces too many blood cells. There are multiple kinds of MPN, and testing is required to determine the particular kind and whether it is likely to increase the risk of anemia, heart attack, or stroke. Treatment often includes stem cell therapy to reduce the number of blood cells.[1]

"People who receive a rare cancer diagnosis face unthinkable stress and worry," said Danielle Vizcaino, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. "Through our new Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Copay Assistance Program, we're easing patients' financial burdens and helping them access the treatment they need. I'm tremendously grateful for our donors and their continued commitment to the people we serve."

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support, visit tafcares.org or call (844) 719-0594 to speak with a Patient Advocate.

A list of all the disease programs available from The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund (TAF) is an independent charitable patient assistance organization that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles, and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages over 100 disease programs, each of which covers all the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease named in the disease program. Since its founding in 2009, TAF has helped over 210,000 children and adults access the treatment they need to stay healthy or manage a life-changing disease. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

Media Contact

Margaret Figley

Senior Director of Communications

margaret.figley@tafcares.org

[1] Cleveland Clinic, "Myeloproliferative Neoplasms," https://my.clevelandclinic.org/health/diseases/24144-myeloproliferative-neoplasms, accessed November 2025.

SOURCE: The Assistance Fund (TAF)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-assistance-fund-opens-new-program-for-myeloproliferative-neoplasm-1118834