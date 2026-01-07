Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.01.2026
07.01.2026 22:50 Uhr
Tandem Global: Evolving Techniques to Monitor and Showcase Projects

Tandem Global hosts online event from Civil and Environmental Consultants

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / Monitoring and showcasing conservation and restoration projects have evolved significantly over the past two decades. From early field sampling using paper maps and film cameras to today's drones, GIS, and interactive digital tools, practitioners have a wide range of options to collect, manage, and communicate data.

With all this change, how can companies select approaches that remain practical and scalable across different project types and site sizes?

At an online event on January 21, 2026 at 1:00pm ET, specialists from Civil & Environmental Consultants, Inc. (CEC) will share insights into field sampling and site monitoring, demonstrating how both formal and informal practices can be applied based on project goals. They will discuss where traditional methods still add value, particularly on smaller sites, while highlighting the capabilities of electronic data collection, GIS applications, and modern data management systems.

The session will also examine tools such as drones and AI for assessing large-scale habitats, along with effective ways to present data, from hard copy reports to interactive online platforms. Attendees will learn how tools like StoryMaps can turn project results into clear, engaging narratives for partners and the public.

This webinar emphasizes practical strategies for keeping monitoring efforts relevant and adaptable, whether you're managing a single small site or overseeing a complex, landscape-scale initiative.

?A brief Q&A will follow, offering participants the opportunity to engage directly with CEC's team.

Highlights will include:

  • How monitoring techniques have evolved over the past 20 years, from pre-GPS fieldwork to advanced digital systems

  • The wide range of GIS applications available for monitoring, analysis, and communication

  • When and how different monitoring practices work best for small versus large sites

  • How drones and AI can support efficient assessment of large-scale habitats

  • Effective ways to deliver and present data

Speakers:

  • Kyle Filicky, Project Manager II, CEC

  • Kate Gaglio, Project Manager II, CEC

  • Christopher Langley, Senior GIS Analyst, CEC

  • Sarah Lavin, ?GIS Analyst III, CEC

  • Sara Small, GIS Analyst II, CEC

Learn more at https://tandemglobal.org/events/webinars/.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tandem Global on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Tandem Global
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tandem-global
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tandem Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/evolving-techniques-to-monitor-and-showcase-projects-1125290

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
