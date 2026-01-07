Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its annual letter to shareholders from Chairman, President and CEO, Dr. Keith Barron is now available. To view the full letter in PDF format on Aurania's website, click here.

"Over the past year an idea has been taking shape in my head, aided and abetted by these massive increases in the precious metal prices. I believe there is a niche out there just crying out to be occupied."

-Dr. Keith Barron, Chairman, President & CEO, Aurania Resources Ltd.

Dr. Keith Barron presenting at a conference, 2025

"It showed me that hard rock mining could be done the right way in Europe; with a small footprint and in a way that was acceptable to the community."

-Dr. Keith Barron, Chairman, President & CEO, Aurania Resources Ltd.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious etals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Forward-Looking Statements

