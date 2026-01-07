Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - 1CM Inc. (CSE: EPIC) (OTCQB: MILFF) (FSE: IQ70) ("1CM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has appointed Antony Pramoth as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Pramoth succeeds Harshil Chovatiya, who has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since February 24, 2023, effective immediately. Mr. Pramoth has been with 1CM since October 2023. The Company is pleased to promote Mr. Pramoth to the role of CFO.

About 1CM Inc.

1CM Inc. is a retailer of cannabis and liquor in Canada with a track record of developing cash-flow positive locations. 1CM's business strategy is to continue to develop new cannabis and liquor retail locations through organic growth and merger and acquisition transactions. For more information, please visit www.1CMinc.com.

