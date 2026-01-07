Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - EVOLUTION GLOBAL FRONTIER VENTURES CORP. (CSE: EGFV) (the "Company" or "EGFV") is pleased to appoint Mr. Derrick Gaon to the offices of President and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Gaon is a seasoned financial professional and has acted in the role of C-Suite positions in both private and public companies and well as a financial advisor for over 30 years. He is been active in the business of financial investment, personal and group insurance services, providing a wild range of products and services, including Financial Planning, RESPs, Estate Planning, Life & Disability Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, Travel/Visitor Insurance, Mortgage Insurance, Mortgage Referral, Retirement Planning, RRSPs, RRIFs / LIFs/ Annuities, GICs and Health Insurance. Mr. Gaon has earned the Million Dollar Round Table honor and Court of the Table honor for many years from the Million Dollar Round Table organization, an association of financial professionals.

About Evolution Global Frontier Ventures Corp.

Evolution Global is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other mineral properties, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

