Delray Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - C-Suite Limousine, operated by C-SUITE CHAUFFEURS CONCIERGE AND LIMOSINE TRANSPORTATION LLC, has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website https://c-suitelimo.com, offering a refined digital experience for private and corporate clients. The company has also expanded its footprint beyond Delray Beach, covering a broader area across South Florida.

A Digital Platform for Premium Ground Transportation

The launch of the company's updated website underscores its commitment to integrating advanced technology with elevated service standards. Clients can now effortlessly request quotes, view fleet options, and book services online--streamlining access to professional chauffeured transportation. The user interface reflects the brand's mission to provide reliable, confidential, and high-standard service through innovation.

Expanded Coverage Area Across South Florida

Responding to increasing demand, C-Suite Limousine now offers extended service throughout Palm Beach County and into Broward County. Locations include Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Singer Island, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Wellington, Hobe Sound, Tequesta, Boca Raton, Boca West, Boynton Beach, Manalapan, and other surrounding communities, without being limited to these ones. The company also frequently arranges long-distance executive transportation to major cities such as Naples, Fort Myers, Tampa, Orlando, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville, Jekyll Island, and Atlanta, ensuring comprehensive regional coverage without compromising comfort or reliability.

"This expansion allows us to meet the evolving needs of our client base while maintaining the discreet and dependable service standards we've upheld since our founding," said Christopher Watkins, company representative.

Fleet and Service Versatility to Match Every Occasion

C-Suite Limousine continues to invest in a wide-ranging fleet that supports individuals, families, and groups of all sizes. From sedans like the S-Class and EQS to party buses, executive coaches, and Jet Sprinters, the fleet accommodates everything from airport transfers to government contracts and corporate roadshows. The company offers over 20 vehicle options, making it one of the most versatile providers in the region.

Its service catalog includes airport pickups, wedding limousines, corporate shuttle programs, funeral transportation, private city tours, and more. Notably, its Delray Beach Limo service remains a frequent choice among business professionals and residents seeking reliable ground transportation in the area.

About C-Suite Limousine

Founded in August 2020, C-SUITE CHAUFFEURS CONCIERGE AND LIMOSINE TRANSPORTATION LLC provides luxury transportation services with a focus on professionalism, discretion, and safety. With a growing presence across South Florida and an expanded fleet, the company continues to set new standards in executive and private ground transportation.

