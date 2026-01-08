Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSX: OLY) ("Olympia") announced today that at the special meeting of Olympia shareholders held on January 6, 2026, Olympia shareholders voted, by special resolution, to approve the continuance of Olympia from the Province of Alberta under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) to the Province of British Columbia under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

Detailed voting results for the special resolution are as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percentage Number Percentage 782,072 92.737% 60,999 7.263%



Notwithstanding that the special resolution has been passed by Olympia shareholders, the directors of the Olympia are authorized and empowered to revoke the special resolution, without any further approval of Olympia shareholders, at any time if such revocation is considered necessary or desirable by such directors. The continuance remains subject to further regulatory approval including from the Minister of Finance (Alberta).

About Olympia Financial Group Inc.

Olympia conducts most of its operations through its subsidiary OTC, a non-deposit taking trust company. OTC is licensed to conduct trust activities in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. OTC administers self-directed registered and non-registered plan investment accounts, and provides corporate trust and transfer agency services. Olympia also provides currency exchange and global payment services through its subsidiary Olympia Currency and Global Payments Inc., and offers private health services plans and information technology services to exempt market dealers, registrants, and issuers through its subsidiary Olympia Benefits Inc.

Olympia's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "OLY".

Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain portions of this press release as well as other public statements by Olympia contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which is also referred to as "forward-looking statements", which may not be based on historical fact. Wherever possible, words such as "will", "plans," "expects," "targets," "continue", "estimates," "scheduled," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "may," and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in Olympia's public disclosure include, without limitation, Olympia's earnings expectations, fee income, expense levels, general economic, political and market factors in North America and internationally, interest and foreign exchange rates, global equity and capital markets, business competition, technological change, changes in government regulations, unexpected judicial or regulatory proceedings, catastrophic events, and Olympia's ability to complete strategic transactions and other factors. In addition, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the continuance of Olympia to the Province of British Columbia.

All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current interest rate and liquidity conditions affecting Olympia and the Canadian economy. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied by Olympia in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding interest and foreign exchange rates, availability of key personnel, the effect of competition, government regulation of its business, computer failure or security breaches, future capital requirements, acceptance of its products in the marketplace, its operating cost structure, the current tax regime and the ability of Olympia to obtain necessary third-party and governmental approvals, as applicable.

