Costa Mesa, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - Saunatica, a private infrared sauna studio located in Costa Mesa, California, has released new client data revealing that 40% of customers cite sleep improvement as their primary reason for booking sessions. The findings highlight a growing trend among wellness consumers who are turning to heat therapy as a natural approach to addressing sleep difficulties.

The data, compiled from client intake surveys conducted throughout 2025, shows a significant shift in consumer wellness priorities. While traditional sauna use has historically been associated with detoxification and relaxation, the Costa Mesa studio reports that sleep-related benefits have emerged as the leading driver of new client acquisition.

"The connection between heat therapy and sleep quality is becoming more widely understood," said Tyler Kramer, co-owner of Saunatica. "Clients are discovering that a 45-minute infrared sauna session in the evening can significantly impact how quickly they fall asleep and how well they stay asleep throughout the night."

The physiological mechanism behind this effect is well-documented in scientific literature. When the body is exposed to heat, core temperature rises. Upon exiting the heated environment, the body undergoes rapid cooling-a process that triggers the natural sleep cascade, including melatonin production. A 2019 meta-analysis published in Sleep Medicine Reviews found that passive body heating 1-2 hours before bedtime improved both sleep onset latency and sleep efficiency.

Saunatica's client data aligns with broader industry trends. According to the American Sleep Association, 50-70 million adults in the United States suffer from sleep disorders, creating substantial demand for non-pharmaceutical interventions. The global wellness industry has responded with increased focus on sleep-supporting therapies, with the sleep economy projected to reach $585 billion by 2024.

The infrared sauna Costa Mesa facility offers private rooms equipped with full-spectrum infrared technology, which heats the body directly rather than heating the surrounding air. This approach allows for therapeutic benefits at lower ambient temperatures-typically 120-140°F compared to 180°F or higher in traditional saunas-making the experience accessible to individuals who find conventional saunas uncomfortable.

In response to the client data findings, Saunatica has announced the launch of a dedicated "Sleep Protocol" program. The program provides clients with specific session timing recommendations, typically scheduling infrared sauna appointments 90 minutes before intended bedtime to optimize the body's natural temperature regulation cycle.

"Heat therapy represents one tool in a comprehensive approach to sleep hygiene," Kramer noted. "The private, screen-free environment of an infrared sauna session also addresses another major sleep disruptor-evening blue light exposure and mental overstimulation."

The private sauna studio has experienced 25% year-over-year growth in membership, with the company attributing much of this expansion to word-of-mouth referrals from clients reporting improved sleep outcomes. The facility currently serves the Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, and greater Orange County communities.

Saunatica plans to expand data collection efforts in 2026, partnering with sleep tracking technology providers to gather objective measurements of client sleep improvements. The company has indicated interest in contributing anonymized findings to academic research on heat therapy and sleep quality.

