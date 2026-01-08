Anzeige
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
08.01.2026
From Idea to Print: Creality SPARKX i7 Debuts at CES 2026 for Everyday Creators

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of CES 2026, Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, unveiled a comprehensive showcase at its booth (Venetian 54359), presenting new desktop creation products alongside interactive installations and featured model displays. The showcase highlighted Creality's latest progress in intelligent, AI-enabled fabrication, demonstrating how advanced 3D creation technologies are becoming more accessible, intuitive, and closely aligned with everyday creative use cases.

Creality's Booth 54359 in Venetian at CES2026

SPARKX i7

SPARKX i7 officially debuted at CES, standing out with clean and refined lighting elements that represent a warm and modern desktop printer aesthetic. As its first public appearance, the debut also marked the official launch of the i7, showcasing a simplified, ready-to-use 3D printing experience designed for everyday creators.

SPARKX i7 combined a series of key features, including a quick-swap hotend for effortless maintenance, a redesigned colour-changing mechanism and a four-colour filament system that significantly reducing material waste. AI-powered capabilities further enhanced the experience, supporting intelligent model generation, assisted printing, and real-time mobile operation. Following its CES appearance, pre-orders for the i7 have now opened in North America, with global availability coming soon.

Alongside SPARKX i7, Creality also showcased other core products from its desktop creation ecosystem, covering 3D printing, laser engraving, 3D scanning, and AI-powered creation tools. Highlights included the Ender-3 V4 3D Printer, the next evolution of Creality's iconic and best-selling series; the Falcon T1 Laser Engraver, the world's first 5-in-1 laser system; the Sermoon P1 3D Scanner, combining blue-laser precision with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity; and CubeMe, a new AI function from Creality Cloud that enables users to generate personalised 3D models from a single photo in minutes.

Creality's CES booth combined large-scale interactive installations with localised model showcases to create a highly engaging atmosphere. A 1.8-meter slot machine installation and a giant capsule vending machine invited visitors to interact and win 3D-printed gifts. At the same time, featured models inspired by American maker culture and the Las Vegas-style illuminated signage demonstrated the creative possibilities of desktop 3D printing across colours, materials, and effects.

As CES continues, Creality's booth 54359 at Venetian remains open to visitors looking to explore its latest products and hands-on experiences. Through its CES showcase, Creality highlighted its ongoing efforts to make 3D printing more accessible to everyday creators within the broader consumer electronics landscape.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857047/Creality_s_Booth_54359_CES2026.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857048/SPARKX_i7.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2375792/CREALITY_3D_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-idea-to-print-creality-sparkx-i7-debuts-at-ces-2026-for-everyday-creators-302655772.html

