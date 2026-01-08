SSA Public Relations: Obituary Notice: Peter Schlesinger, 19-Time Emmy Award-Winning Television Producer and Longtime KCOP-TV Program Director

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 7, 2026 / It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Schlesinger, a noted figure in the television industry who served as Program Director for KCOP-TV from 1971 to 2001 and as a multiple Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer for both national and local television programming. Peter passed away on December 5 in Calabasas.

Peter entered the television industry in the late 1950's as a staff director for a local Rockford, Illinois station and was recruited by San Diego CBS affiliate KFMB-TV in 1961 to produce the station's popular daytime program "The Bob Dale Show" along with other locally produced programming. In 1971, he relocated to Hollywood to produce "The Steve Allen Show" for KCOP-TV as well as a line-up of several other KCOP-TV specials. Later that same year, the Chris-Craft-owned flagship named Peter its Program Director, a position he held for the next three decades. He served alongside a management team that propelled the station to become a prominent force in the Los Angeles market with notable prime-time programming that included the full, uncut version of The Deer Hunter and the Operation Prime Time first run movies, and in late night with the addition of the groundbreaking comedy series Benny Hill.

Throughout his long and distinguished career with KCOP-TV, Peter Schlesinger was the Executive Producer of numerous original productions for the station for which he earned 19 local Emmy Awards, including the Natalie Wood documentary "Natalie: A Tribute To A Very Special Lady," the acclaimed annual "Live From The Hollywood Bowl" specials for 15 consecutive years, KCOP-TV's live coverage of the Los Angeles Marathon for 16 consecutive years and a series of local television specials for Disneyland under the title "The Merriest Place On Earth." He also was Executive Producer of the television broadcasts of The Hollywood Christmas Parade that aired nationally on UPN and was a Governor in the Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Peter Schlesinger is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Carolrose, his daughter Debbe and his grandchildren Jackson and Ashley. He also leaves behind his brother George, two nephews and six great grandchildren. A memorial service honoring his extraordinary life and contributions to the television industry will be held on Valentines Day weekend at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Westwood.

Peter will be deeply missed by family, friends, and colleagues, who remember him not only for his professional accolades but also for his warm spirit, kindness, sense of humor and generosity.

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

(818) 222-4000

Steve@ssapr.com

SOURCE: SSA Public Relations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/obituary-notice-peter-schlesinger-19-time-emmy-award-winning-televisi-1125393