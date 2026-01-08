STARMED Unveils New Brand Identity to Drive Global Multi-Modality Strategy

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STARMED, a pioneer in innovative minimally invasive treatment solutions, has announced a comprehensive rebranding. Now in its seventeenth year of operation, the company is formally transitioning from a Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) specialist into a global multi-modality medical technology platform.

Established in 2009, STARMED pioneered the first thyroid-dedicated RFA electrode, effectively creating a clinical field that did not previously exist. This technology has since been adopted into various international clinical guidelines and continues to maintain the leading global market share today. Building on this heritage, STARMED has expanded its portfolio to address diverse clinical needs in liver, uterine, and vascular care, introducing various products such as the proprietary multi-electrode Octopus system. The current rebranding signals a strategic commitment to expand beyond RFA by integrating diverse energy sources, including Microwave Ablation (MWA) and Irreversible Electroporation (IRE), into a unified therapeutic offering.

"With the global thermal ablation market projected to reach $2 billion by 2033, this rebranding is a pivotal step for our next stage of growth," said CEO Henry Shin.

The newly unveiled Corporate Identity reflects both STARMED's heritage and its future vision. The symbol represents technical precision by visualising the initial 'S' alongside the silhouette of an electrode tip. This reflects a dedication to minimising patient pain and providing care throughout the recovery process. The wordmark employs a sophisticated, futuristic typeface to reinforce trust within the global healthcare arena.

Supported by strong financial foundations, STARMED plans to capitalise on a market growing at 10.5% annually. The company remains committed to establishing minimally invasive treatments as the global 'Standard of Care' through enhanced clinical partnerships.

About STARMED

STARMED is a medical device specialist founded in 2009. With more than 660 clinical research evidence, the company provides world-class thermal ablation solutions to over 70 countries and continues to advance minimally invasive treatment as the clinical standard.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2857156/STARMED_800px.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starmed-unveils-new-brand-identity-to-drive-global-multi-modality-strategy-302655927.html