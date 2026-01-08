San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - The Deschamps-Braly Clinic has announced the expansion of its "Pay It Forward" program, a philanthropic initiative that provides complimentary gender-affirming facial surgery to selected transgender and gender-diverse individuals. The program was developed as a way to recognize those who demonstrate a sustained commitment to community service, advocacy, and mentorship.

Pay It Forward has now been extended, with nominations accepted from across the United States and abroad. According to the clinic, expanding the initiative allows it to reach a broader and more diverse group of individuals whose volunteer work and leadership have made measurable impacts in their communities but might otherwise go unrecognized.

"I meet amazing members of this community who generously give their time to help others," said Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly. "The Pay It Forward program is our way of honoring these unsung heroes by giving back to those who inspire us all with their courage and kindness. We hope that this spirit continues - locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally."

The program is positioned as an ongoing initiative, with future recipients to be announced as it progresses. Nominees are evaluated based on demonstrated community involvement and leadership, with final selections made by the clinic.

As part of the expansion, the clinic has also announced the production of a documentary series titled Seeing Her. The series follows the experiences of two Pay It Forward recipients, documenting their personal backgrounds, surgical journeys, and recovery processes. According to the clinic, the series is intended to provide insight into the lived experiences of transgender individuals and the role of gender-affirming surgery within their broader personal and community narratives.

"Facial feminization surgery is really not only about physically changing people's faces," Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly stated. "It's about changing their lives."

The Deschamps-Braly Clinic reinforces its ongoing commitment to community engagement alongside clinical practice. The clinic aims to continue to create a consistent framework for recognizing service-oriented individuals within the transgender and gender-diverse community.

About The Deschamps-Braly Clinic:

Based in San Francisco, the Deschamps-Braly Clinic focuses on facial gender-affirming surgery, craniofacial procedures, and aesthetic facial reconstruction. Founded by Dr. Jordan Deschamps-Braly, the clinic serves patients in the United States and abroad. In addition to clinical care, the clinic supports community-focused initiatives such as the Pay It Forward program to engage with and support the broader community.

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/279767_figure1.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279767

Source: GetFeatured