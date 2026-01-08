Anzeige
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026
08.01.2026 06:06 Uhr
PROMISE Technology to showcase AI-Ready Storage Infrastructure for Smart City and IVA Surveillance at Intersec Dubai 2026

DUBAI, UAE and HSINCHU, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersec Dubai 2026, PROMISE Technology will present live demonstrations of storage systems engineered for the performance demands of AI-driven Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) surveillance applications. The growing use of AI cameras increases metadata; along with video streams, this amplifies data volume, operational complexity, throughput, and IOPS requirements. As enterprise storage has become a foundational component of modern AI surveillance, the shift from passive video recording to real-time analytics has transformed storage from a simple archive into a high-performance processing engine.

With more than 35 years of experience designing specialized storage for video-intensive applications-including video surveillance, broadcast, and post-production-PROMISE has long focused on enabling real-time data streaming at scale. Across these markets, core performance requirements consistently converge around low latency, sustained throughput, and high IOPS under continuous workloads.

As video surveillance has evolved toward AI-centric architectures, these demands have intensified. Before the widespread adoption of GPUs, NVMe, or ultra-high-speed networking, PROMISE was developing storage architectures optimized to reduce bottlenecks and deliver predictable performance for mission-critical video workloads. PROMISE SmartBoost Technology is engineered to support continuous, non-stop video streaming with no frame drop, even under sustained, high-density recording and analytics workloads.

PROMISE combines this deep domain expertise with modern hardware technologies-including NVMe storage, PCIe 5.0 connectivity, the latest Intel processors, and high-performance GPUs-to deliver storage platforms optimized for IVA surveillance, AI training, inference, and enterprise data center applications.

At Intersec Dubai 2026, PROMISE Technology will demonstrate solutions designed to address the storage challenges faced by smart city and public safety deployments, including:

  • An AI/IVA-optimized Vess A8110 storage platform running ISS software, designed for sustained high-resolution video ingest and real-time analytics, including face recognition
  • A Vess A8340 system featuring Intel Xeon 6 dual CPUs, Milestone VMS, and BriefCam, showcasing low-latency, high-IOPS performance for GPU-accelerated AI/IVA workloads
  • A parallel file system configuration within an EOS (Entirely Open Storage) environment-featuring Metadata Gateway (MGM), QuarkDB (QDB), and File Storage Service (FSS)-using Vess A8110 and GreenBoost poweredVTrak J5960 High-Density JBOD, highlighting scalable architecture for continuous surveillance operations and AI training and inference

Visit PROMISE Technology at SA Booth F23 at the Dubai World Trade Centre from January 12 to January 14, 2026.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/promise-technology-to-showcase-ai-ready-storage-infrastructure-for-smart-city-and-iva-surveillance-at-intersec-dubai-2026-302648749.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
