Explore the Spirit of Qatar: Wego and Visit Qatar Join Forces in New Travel Campaign

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has teamed up with Visit Qatar to inspire regional travelers by showcasing Qatar's cultural richness, striking landscapes, and contemporary experiences.

This partnership introduces a dynamic campaign that encourages travelers from across the region to discover the many layers of Qatar, beyond the expected. From lively neighborhoods and creative art districts to scenic coastal walks and majestic desert landscapes, the campaign highlights Qatar as a destination where tradition meets modernity. As MENA travelers increasingly seek meaningful, authentic, and comfortable experiences, Qatar emerges as a standout choice, offering a unique fusion of culture, nature, and contemporary leisure.

From the bustling alleys of Souq Waqif and the architectural brilliance of the Museum of Islamic Art to the evolving skyline of Lusail and the tranquil waterfront of the Corniche, Qatar offers a journey rich in discovery. Visitors can unwind at Katara's beaches, savor traditional dishes such as machboos and fresh seafood, explore the creative spaces of Msheireb Downtown, or venture out to the Inland Sea where sweeping dunes meet crystal waters in one of the country's most breathtaking natural settings.

Mamoun Hmidan, Chief Business Officer at Wego, said: "This partnership with Visit Qatar allows us to spotlight the country's remarkable evolution as a travel destination. Our campaign is designed to engage travelers at every stage from inspiration to planning and booking through rich content and seamless tools. Qatar offers something for everyone: thriving cultural quarters, pristine beaches, exceptional cuisine, and a calendar full of world-class events. We're excited to connect our users to the experiences that make Qatar both distinctive and unforgettable."

Saleh Al-Nisf, MEA & Africa Senior Manager at Visit Qatar said: "Our collaboration with Wego is a key step in amplifying Qatar's presence in the regional travel landscape. Through this joint campaign, we are showcasing the country's unique offering, from cultural sites and coastal retreats to desert experiences, in ways that resonate with regional audiences, supported by intuitive travel-planning tools."

With increasing demand across the GCC and wider MENA region for close-to-home destinations that offer strong cultural identity and high accessibility, Qatar's modern infrastructure, compact layout, and expanding flight connectivity further elevate its appeal. The campaign builds on this momentum to present Qatar not just as a place to visit but as an experience ready to be lived.

With this partnership, Wego and Visit Qatar are shaping a new chapter of exploration by combining destination expertise with advanced travel technology to inspire, guide, and support MENA travelers. Together, they are making Qatar more discoverable, more compelling, and more memorable than ever before.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple-to-use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar's mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar's calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar's network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar's presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

