Lighthouse Names Georg Beyschlag Chief Financial Officer as Company Scales for Next Phase of Global Growth

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Lighthouse today announced Georg Beyschlag as Chief Financial Officer. Lighthouse Founder, Matthias Geeroms, who has served as CFO since 2018, transitions to the newly created role of Head of Corporate Development.

This planned move reflects the growing scope of Lighthouse's ambitions. With over 900 employees across six continents and a $15 billion addressable market, the company is building the financial and strategic infrastructure to match its scale.

"We're building a company that will define how hotels drive commercial growth for the next decade," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "The expansion of these leadership roles highlights our ambition and the dedicated work of our entire team as we continue to position Lighthouse for future high-growth."

A CFO built for global growth

Beyschlag brings the rare combination of IPO experience and operational breadth. At TeamViewer, he helped scale revenue, grew the team from 600 to 2,000 and prepared the company for its 2019 IPO. He subsequently led strategy, and go-to-market for the Americas, an experience that shaped his view of finance as a growth function.

"What struck me about Lighthouse was the focus," said Beyschlag. "There is a massive addressable market and clear business strategy, paired with real value for customers and a high performing global team. My job is to be a strategic partner for the leadership team, ensuring that our systems, processes and financial structures are ready for our next phase of expansion."

Prior to TeamViewer, Beyschlag served as CFO of maxdome, a German streaming platform, and spent nearly a decade in professional services.

Dedicated leadership for M&A and partnerships

Geeroms has served as Lighthouse's CFO since 2018, guiding the company through its recent Series C and the integration of multiple acquisitions. His deep institutional knowledge and relationships across the hospitality ecosystem make him the natural choice to lead corporate development.

"Matthias built the financial foundation that made our profitable, high-growth profile possible," said Fitzpatrick. "Now he'll focus on the deals and partnerships that extend our platform and accelerate our category leadership. There's no one better suited to the role."

Accelerating global growth

Lighthouse enters this next chapter with strong momentum. The company has doubled headcount over the past two years, completed its acquisition of The Hotels Network and launched Connect AI, which makes hotels discoverable and bookable across ChatGPT and other platforms where travelers are increasingly searching. Lighthouse processes 1.7 billion data points daily, powering commercial decisions for more than 80,000 hotels worldwide.

