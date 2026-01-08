Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Wildwest-Silberrevier, das bei 80-Dollar-Silber wichtiger ist denn je!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KFKM | ISIN: JP3882750007 | Ticker-Symbol: MXN
Frankfurt
07.01.26 | 08:11
14,600 Euro
+0,69 % +0,100
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
MIXI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MIXI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,20007:18
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIXI, Inc.: "STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime" Available on Prime Video Worldwide from January 7, 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIXI, Inc. announced that "STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime," the latest entry in the STRIKE WORLD anime series, became available on Prime Video worldwide on January 7, 2026. Based on STRIKE WORLD -- the smartphone game enjoyed by 65 million users worldwide as of December 2025 -- this new anime will be available in 123 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

Key visual: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI1fl_Qee5xG5T.png

- Story
Rinne is a girl who cannot see other people's faces. Born into a family tasked with subduing supernatural beings, she sets out on her first mission -- only to encounter an enemy far beyond anything she expected, placing her in grave danger.

After being rescued by a mysterious man named Jugemu, Rinne learns that every world -- including her own -- within the multiverse known as the "STRIKE WORLD" is facing destruction. As she travels with Jugemu through worlds on the brink of collapse, the young girl begins to form an unbreakable bond and steps toward the truth hidden behind the end of all worlds.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI2fl_8eMPXMp2.png

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI3fl_mV0HrCQO.png

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI4fl_OF7B4FfN.png

- Availability Details

Title

English: STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime

French: Anime STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded

Spanish: Anime STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded

Global Release: January 7, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Available: in 123 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain

Original Work: MONSTER STRIKE (MIXI, Inc.)

Production: MIXI, Inc.

- Comment from STRIKE WORLD Producer Keisuke Mishima

"We are truly delighted that we can provide a simultaneous release of this series to viewers around the world. We hope Rinne's journey resonates with audiences beyond the lines of country and culture, and provides a memorable experience that reveals new horizons in MONSTER STRIKE."

About STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime

https://anime.monster-strike.com/deadverse-reloaded/ (Japanese Only)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strike-world-deadverse-reloaded-the-anime-available-on-prime-video-worldwide-from-january-7-2026-302655918.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.