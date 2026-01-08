MIXI, Inc.: "STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime" Available on Prime Video Worldwide from January 7, 2026

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MIXI, Inc. announced that "STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime," the latest entry in the STRIKE WORLD anime series, became available on Prime Video worldwide on January 7, 2026. Based on STRIKE WORLD -- the smartphone game enjoyed by 65 million users worldwide as of December 2025 -- this new anime will be available in 123 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain.

Key visual: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI1fl_Qee5xG5T.png

- Story

Rinne is a girl who cannot see other people's faces. Born into a family tasked with subduing supernatural beings, she sets out on her first mission -- only to encounter an enemy far beyond anything she expected, placing her in grave danger.

After being rescued by a mysterious man named Jugemu, Rinne learns that every world -- including her own -- within the multiverse known as the "STRIKE WORLD" is facing destruction. As she travels with Jugemu through worlds on the brink of collapse, the young girl begins to form an unbreakable bond and steps toward the truth hidden behind the end of all worlds.

Image1: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI2fl_8eMPXMp2.png

Image2: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI3fl_mV0HrCQO.png

Image3: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102029/202512181249/_prw_PI4fl_OF7B4FfN.png

- Availability Details

Title

English: STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime

French: Anime STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded

Spanish: Anime STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded

Global Release: January 7, 2026

Platform: Prime Video

Available: in 123 countries and regions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Spain

Original Work: MONSTER STRIKE (MIXI, Inc.)

Production: MIXI, Inc.

- Comment from STRIKE WORLD Producer Keisuke Mishima

"We are truly delighted that we can provide a simultaneous release of this series to viewers around the world. We hope Rinne's journey resonates with audiences beyond the lines of country and culture, and provides a memorable experience that reveals new horizons in MONSTER STRIKE."

About STRIKE WORLD: Deadverse Reloaded the Anime

https://anime.monster-strike.com/deadverse-reloaded/ (Japanese Only)

