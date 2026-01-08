Market Logic Software, GmbH: Market Logic Announces Technology Partnership with Zappi to Accelerate Innovation with AI

BERLIN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Market Logic Software is excited to announce a technology partnership with Zappi designed to help leading brands develop, refine, and test new product concepts faster than ever before. United by a joint agentic AI framework, this collaboration brings together advanced AI capabilities from both companies, marking a pivotal shift in how organizations execute insights-driven innovation.

Through AI-to-AI integrations, linking two powerful AI platforms, enterprises can now enrich their product innovation process with a comprehensive data ecosystem. Specially trained DeepSights AI agents within Market Logic's Innovation Studio continuously monitor, analyse, and synthesize market research, news, and operational data-allowing for accelerated concept generation and more informed decision-making.

With just a couple of clicks, customers can seamlessly progress to testing their concepts with real people, thanks to Zappi's real-world respondent solutions. This fully integrated approach ensures that great ideas are validated efficiently, reducing time to market and increasing the likelihood of success.

Olaf Lenzmann, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at Market Logic Software, commented: "Our partnership with Zappi underlines our commitment to operate within an intelligence ecosystem that empowers customers to create robust and differentiated propositions at scale."

Steve Philips, Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Zappi, added: "The real competitive advantage today isn't individual tools - it's how well your insights ecosystem works together. This partnership shows how agentic AI makes seamless integration possible at enterprise scale, unlocking the full value of existing data."

As the AI solution landscape expands, seamless integration and data exchange are essential. Through its partnership strategy, Market Logic is building an ecosystem of best-in-class AI that empowers enterprises to transform end to end workflows. Connect with Market Logic to pioneer a new system of always-on insights that can scale business impact and innovation.

About Market Logic Software

Market Logic is the leading SaaS provider of market intelligence and insights solutions. By using DeepSights, our special purpose AI for insights technology, expert teams equip business decisions makers across their enterprise with trusted insights at scale and speed. For more than 15 years, we've helped hundreds of consumer-focused brands across the globe to transform into insights-driven businesses. Market leaders such as Unilever, Vodafone, Bayer, and Tesco are driving innovation and making smarter market moves with the support of Market Logic. Find out more at https://marketlogicsoftware.com/.

About Zappi

Zappi is a leading consumer insights platform that helps brands win with consumers. Through AI-powered software that delivers connected insights, Zappi enables teams to make faster, smarter, consumer-driven decisions by leveraging real-time, continuous feedback.

Trusted by more than 350 brands worldwide, Zappi helps create successful products, develop impactful ads, and build winning brands by keeping the voice of the consumer at the heart of every decision. Named the Best Marketing Insights Platform by the MarTech Breakthrough Awards in both 2023 and 2024, recognized by Business Insider as one of the hottest martech companies, and winner of the MRS Best Technology Innovation Award 2025, Zappi is redefining how modern teams use insights to drive growth.

As a certified B-Corp, Zappi is committed to net-zero emissions, fostering an equitable workplace, and using technology to benefit the communities the company serves. With more than 300 employees across 13+ countries and offices in Boston, London, and Cape Town, Zappi's culture has been celebrated by Fast Company, Comparably, Quirks, Great Place to Work, and more. To learn more, follow Zappi on LinkedIn, Instagram and X or visit www.zappi.com.

