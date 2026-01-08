Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces the appointment of Mr. Bhupendra Kansagra to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

The appointment follows the Company's completion of the private placement with Purebond Limited ("Purebond") previously announced on October 24, 2025. Pursuant to an investor rights agreement, Purebond has exercised its right to nominate a director to the Board. Mr. Kansagra, a director of Purebond, is a UK-based executive with extensive experience in the resource sector and international capital markets.

The Company has been informed that, as of October 30, 2025, Purebond holds 50,000,000 shares in the Company, representing 15.4% of voting rights. Purebond Limited is a UK registered entity controlled and managed by, and for the benefit of, the Kansagra family pursuant to a discretionary trust. Mr. Bhupendra Kansagra therefore has a partial indirect economic interest in Purebond.

Kenneth McKinnon, Chair of the Board, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Bhupendra to the Board. As we continue to execute our growth strategy in Trinidad, his deep knowledge of capital markets and the energy sector will be invaluable. We look forward to his strategic insights and the perspective he brings as a representative of our new significant shareholder, Purebond."

Bhupendra Kansagra, Director, commented:

"I am honoured to join Touchstone's Board at this pivotal stage in the Company's development. Touchstone has built an impressive asset base with significant potential, and I look forward to working with the team to support the Company's continued success and the delivery of long-term value for all shareholders."

Further Information on the Appointment

The following details in relation to the appointment of Bhupendra Kansagra is disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Bhupendra (Bhulo) Shantilal Kansagra (aged 69) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years.

Bhupendra Kansagra was a director of Nandan Cleantech PLC ("Nandan") when administrators were appointed on 30 December 2014. Nandan was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 21 March 2016 with no shortfall to creditors.

Bhupendra Kansagra was a director of Chessum Plants Ltd ("Chessum") within 12 months of administrators being appointed on 25 April 2018. Chessum was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 16 December 2023 with no shortfall to secured creditors but a shortfall to unsecured creditors.

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Bhupendra Kansagra' appointment pursuant to AIM Rule 17 or Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP". For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

