Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces the appointment of Mr. Bhupendra Kansagra to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
The appointment follows the Company's completion of the private placement with Purebond Limited ("Purebond") previously announced on October 24, 2025. Pursuant to an investor rights agreement, Purebond has exercised its right to nominate a director to the Board. Mr. Kansagra, a director of Purebond, is a UK-based executive with extensive experience in the resource sector and international capital markets.
The Company has been informed that, as of October 30, 2025, Purebond holds 50,000,000 shares in the Company, representing 15.4% of voting rights. Purebond Limited is a UK registered entity controlled and managed by, and for the benefit of, the Kansagra family pursuant to a discretionary trust. Mr. Bhupendra Kansagra therefore has a partial indirect economic interest in Purebond.
Kenneth McKinnon, Chair of the Board, commented:
"We are very pleased to welcome Bhupendra to the Board. As we continue to execute our growth strategy in Trinidad, his deep knowledge of capital markets and the energy sector will be invaluable. We look forward to his strategic insights and the perspective he brings as a representative of our new significant shareholder, Purebond."
Bhupendra Kansagra, Director, commented:
"I am honoured to join Touchstone's Board at this pivotal stage in the Company's development. Touchstone has built an impressive asset base with significant potential, and I look forward to working with the team to support the Company's continued success and the delivery of long-term value for all shareholders."
Further Information on the Appointment
The following details in relation to the appointment of Bhupendra Kansagra is disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:
Bhupendra (Bhulo) Shantilal Kansagra (aged 69) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years.
Current Directorships/Partnerships
Past Directorships/Partnerships (last five years)
UML ALBERT PARK LIMITED
UML HOLDCO LIMITED
UML SEPANG LIMITED
FESTATES LIMITED
UML MARINA BAY LIMITED
OCEAN GIANT SECURITY SERVICES (UK) LIMITED
UML BAKU LIMITED
WELLINGTON MARITIME LIMITED
UML HUDSON LIMITED
UMLNB 20 LIMITED
UML GOODWOOD LIMITED
UMLNB 19 LIMITED
UMLNB 38 LIMITED
UMLNB 7 LIMITED
UMLNB 39 LIMITED
TOP MARINE PAINTS LIMITED
UML GOODWILL LIMITED
MARULA VENTURES LIMITED
UML INTERLAGOS LIMITED
FULTON ST JAMES LIMITED
UML WITHAM LIMITED
FULTON GRAND LIMITED
UML MERCURY LIMITED
UNION DATA SERVICES LIMITED
UML GREEN EAGLE LIMITED
PORT MOODY LIMITED
UML HOLMES LIMITED
PORT UNION LIMITED
UMLNB 37 LIMITED
PORT STANLEY LIMITED
UML ALKEBULAN LIMITED
UML WINCHESTER LIMITED
EAGLE MARITIME LIMITED
FULTON HYDE LIMITED
UMLNB 35 LIMITED
FULTON LINCOLN LIMITED
UMLNB 36 LIMITED
FULTON REGENT LIMITED
HEALTHILY LTD
UCL HARROW LIMITED
UMLNB 33 LIMITED
UML PORTMAN LIMITED
UMLNB 34 LIMITED
UML HINDE LIMITED
UMLNB 31 LIMITED
TOP FENDERS 4 LIMITED
SEALABS LIMITED
CONONISH MINING LIMITED
UML EVO LIMITED
FOCUS TANKERS LIMITED
VENOIL LIMITED
UMLNB 2 LIMITED
UML AVON LIMITED
PORT SAID LIMITED
UML CLYDE LIMITED
UML KNOX LIMITED
UML BRANDS HATCH LIMITED
UMLNB 4 LIMITED
UML BURAN LIMITED
UMLNB 3 LIMITED
UML ZONDA LIMITED
UMLNB 1 LIMITED
UML TRADING LIMITED
UML WEMBLEY LIMITED
OAKFIELD COURT (WELWYN) MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
UML DORSET LIMITED
UML MONZA LIMITED
UML CHILTERN LIMITED
UML SPA LIMITED
UML MARLIN LIMITED
UML BALHAM LIMITED
UML EAGLE LIMITED
UMLNB 14 LIMITED
OSPIRIT LIMITED
UMLNB 15 LIMITED
OFORCE LIMITED
UMLNB 13 LIMITED
TOP FENDERS 1 LIMITED
UMLNB 16 LIMITED
HUXLEY GLOBAL LIMITED
UML DART LIMITED
11 HOSPITALITY (LUTON) LIMITED
UML OSTRO LIMITED
PESTATES LIMITED
UML NOTUS LIMITED
KESTATES LET LIMITED
UMLNB 12 LIMITED
XESTATES LIMITED
UML CHINOOK LIMITED
GESTATES LIMITED
UML SEVERN LIMITED
PROXIMITY HOMES LIMITED
UML BEDFORD LIMITED
NESTATES LET LIMITED
UML TWEED LIMITED
HEATHFIELD HOUSE CAMBRIDGE LIMITED
UML MERSEY LIMITED
BAGSHOT SHIPPING LIMITED
UML SHERLOCK LIMITED
UML WATSON LIMITED
UNION MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED
PINARELLO SHIPPING LIMITED
MATEL LIMITED
VISTEC ESTATES LIMITED
UML BERNERS LIMITED
ARCT OCEAN LIMITED
UML BONDI LIMITED
IND OCEAN LIMITED
33 HOSPITALITY LIMITED
ANTA OCEAN LIMITED
FULMAR HOLDCO LIMITED
PACIF OCEAN LIMITED
ANAVATOS HOLDCO LIMITED
ATL OCEAN LIMITED
ATLANTAS BULK SHIP MANAGEMENT LTD
ULTRA MOUNT ATHOS LIMITED
UML PICTON LIMITED
PETIT CHAM LIMITED
UML WESTMORE LIMITED
FLEET TRADER LIMITED
UML ABBEY LIMITED
KALIXENOS LIMITED
UML BRUNSWICK LIMITED
KAMSAR MONT FORT LIMITED
UML GLIFA LIMITED
CAPE SANDRA LIMITED
GLIFA HOLDCO LIMITED
UMLNB 6 LIMITED
UMLNB 5 LIMITED
UMLNB HOLDINGS LIMITED
GORDON SHIPPING LIMITED
UML CARLTON LIMITED
UML WELLINGTON LIMITED
UNION MARINE SERVICES LIMITED
UML AMPLEFORTH LIMITED
UML BRYANSTON LIMITED
BDP SPIRIT LIMITED
UCL SPRINGFIELD LIMITED
UCL ASTON LIMITED
ICEPORT TWO LIMITED
UML WEYMOUTH LIMITED
11 HOSPITALITY LIMITED
NELSON HOUSE CAMBRIDGE LIMITED
UNION MARITIME HOLDINGS LIMITED
73WHR LIMITED
TEMPSFORD ESTATES LIMITED
SOLAI HOUSE LIMITED
BISH 1 LIMITED
BISH 2 LIMITED
TPT SHIPBROKERS INT. LIMITED
TUNE CHEMICAL TANKERS (UK) LIMITED
UML VICTORIA LIMITED
HUDSON ALMERE LIMITED
HUDSON CHEMICAL TANKERS LIMITED
HUDSON KENSINGTON LIMITED
HUDSON ARNHEM LIMITED
HUDSON LISSE LIMITED
HUDSON RICHMOND LIMITED
HUDSON BRENT LIMITED
HUDSON CAMDEN LIMITED
HCT PORTLAND LIMITED
ATLANTAS TECHNICAL SERVICES LIMITED
ATLANTAS SHIP GROUP LIMITED
UML BAKERLOO LIMITED
UNION COMMERCIAL SERVICES LIMITED
ICEPORT ONE LIMITED
UNION CARRIERS LIMITED
UML MAYFAIR LIMITED
UML WESTMINSTER LIMITED
UESTATES LIMITED
DUNE RESOURCES LET LIMITED
CESTATES LET LIMITED
WAITE DAVIES LET LIMITED
UML WIMPOLE LIMITED
UML BLANDFORD LIMITED
UML MOXON LIMITED
UML WIGMORE LIMITED
ATLANTAS SHIP MANAGEMENT LIMITED
TMS OFFSHORE LIMITED
CESTATES LIMITED
WAITE DAVIES LIMITED
CLION LIMITED
P ENERGY LIMITED
B EMERALD LIMITED
B CRYSTAL LIMITED
OSTRIDER LIMITED
DUNE RESOURCES LIMITED
OBLUE LIMITED
UNION BUNKERING LIMITED
SOLAI USA LIMITED
ICEPORT LIMITED
KERIO LIMITED
UNION GLORY LIMITED
UNION INVESTCORP LIMITED
TOP FENDERS LIMITED
UNION MARITIME LIMITED
PUREBOND LIMITED
BISHOPSWOOD ESTATES LIMITED
SOLAI SERVICES LIMITED
SOLAI HOLDINGS LIMITED
AGRI-CHEMICALS LIMITED
MYDIRECTIVES, INC.
UMLNB 32 LIMITED
BC BROKERS LIMITED
UMLNB 30 LIMITED
UMLNB 29 LIMITED
UML MORIARTY LIMITED
UML SILVERSTONE LIMITED
UML EBISU LIMITED
UML SUSANOO LIMITED
UMLNB 23 LIMITED
UMLNB 24 LIMITED
UML EDEN LIMITED
LAND REGENERATION LTD
UML BROMLEY LTD
ANAVATOS LIMITED
UML CHAPEL LIMITED
11 HOSPITALITY (BIRMINGHAM) LIMITED
MARYLEBONE HOLDCO LIMITED
KESTATES LIMITED
ONE ALDWYCH LIMITED
ATLANTAS TECHNICAL SERVICES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED
ATLANTAS CREW MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED
Bhupendra Kansagra was a director of Nandan Cleantech PLC ("Nandan") when administrators were appointed on 30 December 2014. Nandan was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 21 March 2016 with no shortfall to creditors.
Bhupendra Kansagra was a director of Chessum Plants Ltd ("Chessum") within 12 months of administrators being appointed on 25 April 2018. Chessum was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 16 December 2023 with no shortfall to secured creditors but a shortfall to unsecured creditors.
There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Bhupendra Kansagra' appointment pursuant to AIM Rule 17 or Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP". For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:
Touchstone Exploration Inc.
Paul R. Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487
Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer
Brian Hollingshead, EVP Engineering and BD
Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
Adam James / Charlie Hammond
Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Graham Hall
Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 6939
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)
Nick Hennis / Ben Brewerton
Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000
