Touchstone Exploration, Inc.: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Touchstone Exploration Inc. ("Touchstone", "we", "our" or the "Company") (TSX:TXP)(LSE:TXP) announces the appointment of Mr. Bhupendra Kansagra to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

The appointment follows the Company's completion of the private placement with Purebond Limited ("Purebond") previously announced on October 24, 2025. Pursuant to an investor rights agreement, Purebond has exercised its right to nominate a director to the Board. Mr. Kansagra, a director of Purebond, is a UK-based executive with extensive experience in the resource sector and international capital markets.

The Company has been informed that, as of October 30, 2025, Purebond holds 50,000,000 shares in the Company, representing 15.4% of voting rights. Purebond Limited is a UK registered entity controlled and managed by, and for the benefit of, the Kansagra family pursuant to a discretionary trust. Mr. Bhupendra Kansagra therefore has a partial indirect economic interest in Purebond.

Kenneth McKinnon, Chair of the Board, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Bhupendra to the Board. As we continue to execute our growth strategy in Trinidad, his deep knowledge of capital markets and the energy sector will be invaluable. We look forward to his strategic insights and the perspective he brings as a representative of our new significant shareholder, Purebond."

Bhupendra Kansagra, Director, commented:

"I am honoured to join Touchstone's Board at this pivotal stage in the Company's development. Touchstone has built an impressive asset base with significant potential, and I look forward to working with the team to support the Company's continued success and the delivery of long-term value for all shareholders."

Further Information on the Appointment

The following details in relation to the appointment of Bhupendra Kansagra is disclosed in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules:

Bhupendra (Bhulo) Shantilal Kansagra (aged 69) has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years.

Current Directorships/Partnerships

Past Directorships/Partnerships (last five years)

UML ALBERT PARK LIMITED

UML HOLDCO LIMITED

UML SEPANG LIMITED

FESTATES LIMITED

UML MARINA BAY LIMITED

OCEAN GIANT SECURITY SERVICES (UK) LIMITED

UML BAKU LIMITED

WELLINGTON MARITIME LIMITED

UML HUDSON LIMITED

UMLNB 20 LIMITED

UML GOODWOOD LIMITED

UMLNB 19 LIMITED

UMLNB 38 LIMITED

UMLNB 7 LIMITED

UMLNB 39 LIMITED

TOP MARINE PAINTS LIMITED

UML GOODWILL LIMITED

MARULA VENTURES LIMITED

UML INTERLAGOS LIMITED

FULTON ST JAMES LIMITED

UML WITHAM LIMITED

FULTON GRAND LIMITED

UML MERCURY LIMITED

UNION DATA SERVICES LIMITED

UML GREEN EAGLE LIMITED

PORT MOODY LIMITED

UML HOLMES LIMITED

PORT UNION LIMITED

UMLNB 37 LIMITED

PORT STANLEY LIMITED

UML ALKEBULAN LIMITED

UML WINCHESTER LIMITED

EAGLE MARITIME LIMITED

FULTON HYDE LIMITED

UMLNB 35 LIMITED

FULTON LINCOLN LIMITED

UMLNB 36 LIMITED

FULTON REGENT LIMITED

HEALTHILY LTD

UCL HARROW LIMITED

UMLNB 33 LIMITED

UML PORTMAN LIMITED

UMLNB 34 LIMITED

UML HINDE LIMITED

UMLNB 31 LIMITED

TOP FENDERS 4 LIMITED

SEALABS LIMITED

CONONISH MINING LIMITED

UML EVO LIMITED

FOCUS TANKERS LIMITED

VENOIL LIMITED

UMLNB 2 LIMITED

UML AVON LIMITED

PORT SAID LIMITED

UML CLYDE LIMITED

UML KNOX LIMITED

UML BRANDS HATCH LIMITED

UMLNB 4 LIMITED

UML BURAN LIMITED

UMLNB 3 LIMITED

UML ZONDA LIMITED

UMLNB 1 LIMITED

UML TRADING LIMITED

UML WEMBLEY LIMITED

OAKFIELD COURT (WELWYN) MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

UML DORSET LIMITED

UML MONZA LIMITED

UML CHILTERN LIMITED

UML SPA LIMITED

UML MARLIN LIMITED

UML BALHAM LIMITED

UML EAGLE LIMITED

UMLNB 14 LIMITED

OSPIRIT LIMITED

UMLNB 15 LIMITED

OFORCE LIMITED

UMLNB 13 LIMITED

TOP FENDERS 1 LIMITED

UMLNB 16 LIMITED

HUXLEY GLOBAL LIMITED

UML DART LIMITED

11 HOSPITALITY (LUTON) LIMITED

UML OSTRO LIMITED

PESTATES LIMITED

UML NOTUS LIMITED

KESTATES LET LIMITED

UMLNB 12 LIMITED

XESTATES LIMITED

UML CHINOOK LIMITED

GESTATES LIMITED

UML SEVERN LIMITED

PROXIMITY HOMES LIMITED

UML BEDFORD LIMITED

NESTATES LET LIMITED

UML TWEED LIMITED

HEATHFIELD HOUSE CAMBRIDGE LIMITED

UML MERSEY LIMITED

BAGSHOT SHIPPING LIMITED

UML SHERLOCK LIMITED

UML WATSON LIMITED

UNION MARITIME SERVICES LIMITED

PINARELLO SHIPPING LIMITED

MATEL LIMITED

VISTEC ESTATES LIMITED

UML BERNERS LIMITED

ARCT OCEAN LIMITED

UML BONDI LIMITED

IND OCEAN LIMITED

33 HOSPITALITY LIMITED

ANTA OCEAN LIMITED

FULMAR HOLDCO LIMITED

PACIF OCEAN LIMITED

ANAVATOS HOLDCO LIMITED

ATL OCEAN LIMITED

ATLANTAS BULK SHIP MANAGEMENT LTD

ULTRA MOUNT ATHOS LIMITED

UML PICTON LIMITED

PETIT CHAM LIMITED

UML WESTMORE LIMITED

FLEET TRADER LIMITED

UML ABBEY LIMITED

KALIXENOS LIMITED

UML BRUNSWICK LIMITED

KAMSAR MONT FORT LIMITED

UML GLIFA LIMITED

CAPE SANDRA LIMITED

GLIFA HOLDCO LIMITED

UMLNB 6 LIMITED

UMLNB 5 LIMITED

UMLNB HOLDINGS LIMITED

GORDON SHIPPING LIMITED

UML CARLTON LIMITED

UML WELLINGTON LIMITED

UNION MARINE SERVICES LIMITED

UML AMPLEFORTH LIMITED

UML BRYANSTON LIMITED

BDP SPIRIT LIMITED

UCL SPRINGFIELD LIMITED

UCL ASTON LIMITED

ICEPORT TWO LIMITED

UML WEYMOUTH LIMITED

11 HOSPITALITY LIMITED

NELSON HOUSE CAMBRIDGE LIMITED

UNION MARITIME HOLDINGS LIMITED

73WHR LIMITED

TEMPSFORD ESTATES LIMITED

SOLAI HOUSE LIMITED

BISH 1 LIMITED

BISH 2 LIMITED

TPT SHIPBROKERS INT. LIMITED

TUNE CHEMICAL TANKERS (UK) LIMITED

UML VICTORIA LIMITED

HUDSON ALMERE LIMITED

HUDSON CHEMICAL TANKERS LIMITED

HUDSON KENSINGTON LIMITED

HUDSON ARNHEM LIMITED

HUDSON LISSE LIMITED

HUDSON RICHMOND LIMITED

HUDSON BRENT LIMITED

HUDSON CAMDEN LIMITED

HCT PORTLAND LIMITED

ATLANTAS TECHNICAL SERVICES LIMITED

ATLANTAS SHIP GROUP LIMITED

UML BAKERLOO LIMITED

UNION COMMERCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

ICEPORT ONE LIMITED

UNION CARRIERS LIMITED

UML MAYFAIR LIMITED

UML WESTMINSTER LIMITED

UESTATES LIMITED

DUNE RESOURCES LET LIMITED

CESTATES LET LIMITED

WAITE DAVIES LET LIMITED

UML WIMPOLE LIMITED

UML BLANDFORD LIMITED

UML MOXON LIMITED

UML WIGMORE LIMITED

ATLANTAS SHIP MANAGEMENT LIMITED

TMS OFFSHORE LIMITED

CESTATES LIMITED

WAITE DAVIES LIMITED

CLION LIMITED

P ENERGY LIMITED

B EMERALD LIMITED

B CRYSTAL LIMITED

OSTRIDER LIMITED

DUNE RESOURCES LIMITED

OBLUE LIMITED

UNION BUNKERING LIMITED

SOLAI USA LIMITED

ICEPORT LIMITED

KERIO LIMITED

UNION GLORY LIMITED

UNION INVESTCORP LIMITED

TOP FENDERS LIMITED

UNION MARITIME LIMITED

PUREBOND LIMITED

BISHOPSWOOD ESTATES LIMITED

SOLAI SERVICES LIMITED

SOLAI HOLDINGS LIMITED

AGRI-CHEMICALS LIMITED

MYDIRECTIVES, INC.

UMLNB 32 LIMITED

BC BROKERS LIMITED

UMLNB 30 LIMITED

UMLNB 29 LIMITED

UML MORIARTY LIMITED

UML SILVERSTONE LIMITED

UML EBISU LIMITED

UML SUSANOO LIMITED

UMLNB 23 LIMITED

UMLNB 24 LIMITED

UML EDEN LIMITED

LAND REGENERATION LTD

UML BROMLEY LTD

ANAVATOS LIMITED

UML CHAPEL LIMITED

11 HOSPITALITY (BIRMINGHAM) LIMITED

MARYLEBONE HOLDCO LIMITED

KESTATES LIMITED

ONE ALDWYCH LIMITED

ATLANTAS TECHNICAL SERVICES INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

ATLANTAS CREW MANAGEMENT PRIVATE LIMITED

Bhupendra Kansagra was a director of Nandan Cleantech PLC ("Nandan") when administrators were appointed on 30 December 2014. Nandan was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 21 March 2016 with no shortfall to creditors.

Bhupendra Kansagra was a director of Chessum Plants Ltd ("Chessum") within 12 months of administrators being appointed on 25 April 2018. Chessum was subsequently dissolved following liquidation on 16 December 2023 with no shortfall to secured creditors but a shortfall to unsecured creditors.

There is no further information to be disclosed in relation to Bhupendra Kansagra' appointment pursuant to AIM Rule 17 or Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Touchstone Exploration Inc. is a Calgary, Alberta-based company engaged in the business of acquiring interests in petroleum and natural gas rights and the exploration, development, production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Touchstone is currently active in onshore properties located in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The Company's common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "TXP". For further information about Touchstone, please visit our website at www.touchstoneexploration.com or contact:

Touchstone Exploration Inc.

Paul R. Baay, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (403) 750-4487

Scott Budau, Chief Financial Officer

Brian Hollingshead, EVP Engineering and BD

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Adam James / Charlie Hammond

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Graham Hall

Tel: +44 (0) 131 220 6939

FTI Consulting (Financial PR)

Nick Hennis / Ben Brewerton

Tel: +44 (0) 203 727 1000
Email: touchstone@fticonsulting.com

SOURCE: Touchstone Exploration, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/appointment-of-non-executive-director-1125387

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
