Orosur Mining Inc Announces Anzá Restarts With Strong Set of Drilling Results

  • Assays from final three Pepas infill holes show strong results, including:

    • PEP072B - 47.60m @ 3.43g/t Au from surface

    • PEP073 - 104.45m @ 5.96g/t Au from surface

    • PEP074 - 71.35m @ 6.46g/t Au from surface

  • Pepas drill database delivered to consultants, MRE modelling underway.

  • Planning underway for commencement of feasibility process.

  • Drilling restarts at Anzá after Christmas break.

  • Area under exploration licences ("Titles") increased by 65% as two major mineral exploration applications converted to Titles - exploration plans to be developed.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá).

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 327km2 within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellin.

These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

  • Pepas - a shallow, high-grade body of gold mineralisation that the Company is endeavouring to move to an initial Mineral Resource Estimate in the near term.

  • APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen 38,000m of drilling, but is not yet sufficiently understood geologically to allow a MRE to be calculated. The Company plans to undertake additional drilling at APTA in 2026, with the objective of advancing it toward an MRE.

  • El Cedro - a large gold porphyry system in the south of the Project area. The Company has completed a large soil sampling program and plans to undertake a maiden drill program here in early 2026.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas Drilling

As announced on 14th July 2025, the Company had taken the formal decision to commence infill drilling at its Pepas gold prospect at Anzá, with the objective of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") as quickly as possible.

This infill drill program was completed late in December 2025, with results from the final three holes PEP072, PEP073 and PEP074 just received.

As expected, gold assay results from these three holes were exceptional, demonstrating the core of Pepas to contain very thick, high-grade zones of gold mineralisation.

Hole Number

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

PEP072B

0

47.6

47.6

3.43

including

16.25

19.7

3.45

6.52

PEP073

0

104.45

104.45

5.96

including

25.45

59.6

34.15

10.3

PEP074

0

71.35

71.35

6.46

including

11.4

26.5

15.1

23.59

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

Figure 2. Plan of holes

Figure 3. Section, PEP072

Figure 3. Section, PEP073, PEP074

With the receipt of these results, the gold assay database has been closed off and handed to our resource consultants so that work on the MRE modelling process can commence.

Feasibility

The Company has begun the process of assessing the economic exploitation options for Pepas in the context of the Colombian permitting regime. Discussions are currently underway with local technical consultants to map out the permitting framework, necessary environmental and social studies, and development of the required technical work plan (Programa de Trabajo y Obras - PTO), that could commence once an MRE is finalised.

Wider Exploration

Following the Christmas break and retirement of the old drill rig for much needed repairs, a new rig has arrived on site to commence a regional drill program north of Pepas. This program is reconnaissance in nature, designed to better understand the wider litho-structural environment that controls the Pepas mineralisation.

As has been previously announced, plans for drilling programs to the south at APTA and El Cedro will be progressed once airborne geophysical surveys have been undertaken over these prospects. Options for this work are being assessed.

Granting of mining exploration licences ("Titles")

The Company is constantly assessing its land package in Colombia in terms of geological potential, costs to hold, the ability of exploration work to be undertaken and any subsequent discovery exploited in light of local community sentiment.

To that end, several major adjustments were made at the end of December 2025.

Two of the larger, longer held applications, that made up the bulk of the original Anzá JV project, have now been granted, and converted to exploration licences (Figure 1). The Company thus now has three large contiguous granted Titles, totalling 173km2, all within the mining friendly Anzá municipality, an increase of some 65%.

Reconnaissance surface work has previously been undertaken on these new licences by the Company's previous JV partners. These data will now be re-assessed and exploration plans developed accordingly now that drilling is able to be undertaken.

In addition, several smaller applications have been dropped for various reasons, including geological prospectivity, or likely inability to able to be explored as they fall outside Anzá municipality in less receptive areas.

The Company thus currently now has 154km2 under application.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"The Company starts 2026 in a very different position to a year ago. One deposit (hopefully) soon to enter feasibility, two rigs turning in two countries and an increasing list of high-quality targets lining up to be next. Exciting times".

For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:

Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation asl (m)

Dip (°)

Azimuth (°)

PEP-001

403384

705000

1001

-50

150

PEP-002

403384

705000

1001

-60

290

PEP-003

403240

705142

1001

-49.60

95.2

PEP-004

403508

705671

838

-59.8

99.8

PEP-005

403373

704990

1008

-49.8

94.6

PEP-007

403374

704990

1008

-69.9

170

PEP-008

403232

704803

971

-50

60

PEP-009

403032

705057

1055

-50

80

PEP-010

403375

705106

982

-50.31

190.4

PEP-011

403573

704939

1001

-50.3

255

PEP-012

403415

704890

997

-56

352

PEP-013

403413

704887

997

-50

43

PEP-014

403400

704910

1007

-50

43

PEP-015

403375

704938

1017

-50

43

PEP-016

403326

704912

999

-50

43

PEP-017

403365

704848

976

-40

47

PEP-018

403345

704851

977

-45

43

PEP-019

403446

704890

991

-45

43

PEP-020

403446

704890

991

-75

43

PEP-021

403424

704935

1012

-62

223

PEP-022

403424

704935

1012

-42

223

PEP-023

403245

704927

969

-50

43

PEP-024

403245

704927

969

-78

43

PEP-025

403369

704888

1001

-45

43

PEP-026

403339

704955

1008

-63

50

PEP-027

403468

704909

1003

-46

228

PEP-028

403398

704957

1012

-58

223

PEP-029

403311

705018

1011

-50

50

PEP-030

403311

705018

1011

-50

000

PEP-031B*

403486

704901

998

-52

220

PEP-032

403431

704861

982

-60

15

PEP-033

403431

704861

982

-65

100

PEP-034

403431

704861

982

-45

315

PEP-035

403369

704882

996

-45

223

PEP-036

403311

705152

989

-45

30

PEP-037

403354

705227

958

-50

210

PEP-038

403332

705219

967

-45

128

PEP-039

403411

704798

957

-45

73

PEP-040

403369

704882

995

-80

212

PEP-041

403373

704936

1008

-50

3

PEP-042

403396

705038

716

-50

82

PEP-043

403298

704942

981

-50

43

PEP-044

403402

704948

1011

-62

33

PEP-045

403406

704949

1011

-60

223

PEP-046

403420

704933

1007

-53

43

PEP-047

403414

704927

1008

-74

223

PEP-048

403448

704922

1005

-54

043

PEP-049

403447

704920

1005

-55

223

PEP-050

403459

704905

1003

-45

43

PEP-051

403391

704928

1011

-61

43

PEP-052

403391

704928

1011

-87

43

PEP-053

403391

704929

1012

-60

223

PEP-054

403380

704954

1011

-52

43

PEP-055

403380

704954

1011

-86

223

PEP-056

403371

704970

1012

-61

43

PEP-057

403371

704970

1012

-71

223

PEP-058

403371

704970

1012

-85

223

PEP-059

403384

704976

1007

-59

43

PEP-060

403372

704908

1005

-55

43

PEP-061

403361

704988

1010

-80

223

PEP-062

403361

704988

1010

-61

43

PEP-063

403345

705005

1009

-50

80

PEP-064

403356

704923

1005

-51

43

PEP-065

403359

704949

1008

-59

43

PEP-065B*

403359

704949

1008

-50

43

PEP-066

403423

704938

1009

-64

223

PEP-067

403400

704870

990

-53

43

PEP-068

403342

704989

1010

-56

43

PEP-069

403342

704987

1010

-80

218

PEP-070

403260

705071

1013

-50

30

PEP-071

403333

705005

1009

-51

90

PEP-072B*

403435

704879

989

-70

43

PEP-073

403423

704917

1006

-50

307

PEP-074

403423

704917

1006

-60

127

* Redrill of holes abandoned due to technical problems.

Drill Hole Details, El Pantano Project 2025 onward

Hole ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation asl (m)

Dip (°)

Azimuth (°)

ELP-001

527906

4697061

285

-50

190

ELP-002

527970

4697238

266

-50

190

ELP-003

528007

4697338

266

-50

190

ELP-004

528044

4697438

266

-50

190

ELP-005

527831

4697342

266

-55

010

ELP-006

527831

4697342

266

-50

010

ELP-007

529162

4696630

320

-50

010

ELP-008

530497

4695922

285

-55

020

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

