Orosur Mining Inc Announces Anzá Restarts With Strong Set of Drilling Results

Assays from final three Pepas infill holes show strong results, including: PEP072B - 47.60m @ 3.43g/t Au from surface PEP073 - 104.45m @ 5.96g/t Au from surface PEP074 - 71.35m @ 6.46g/t Au from surface

Pepas drill database delivered to consultants, MRE modelling underway.

Planning underway for commencement of feasibility process.

Drilling restarts at Anzá after Christmas break.

Area under exploration licences ("Titles") increased by 65% as two major mineral exploration applications converted to Titles - exploration plans to be developed.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá).

Anzá - Colombia

The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 327km2 within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellin.

These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.

Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:

Pepas - a shallow, high-grade body of gold mineralisation that the Company is endeavouring to move to an initial Mineral Resource Estimate in the near term.

APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen 38,000m of drilling, but is not yet sufficiently understood geologically to allow a MRE to be calculated. The Company plans to undertake additional drilling at APTA in 2026, with the objective of advancing it toward an MRE.

El Cedro - a large gold porphyry system in the south of the Project area. The Company has completed a large soil sampling program and plans to undertake a maiden drill program here in early 2026.

Figure 1. Anzá Project

Pepas Drilling

As announced on 14th July 2025, the Company had taken the formal decision to commence infill drilling at its Pepas gold prospect at Anzá, with the objective of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") as quickly as possible.

This infill drill program was completed late in December 2025, with results from the final three holes PEP072, PEP073 and PEP074 just received.

As expected, gold assay results from these three holes were exceptional, demonstrating the core of Pepas to contain very thick, high-grade zones of gold mineralisation.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) PEP072B 0 47.6 47.6 3.43 including 16.25 19.7 3.45 6.52 PEP073 0 104.45 104.45 5.96 including 25.45 59.6 34.15 10.3 PEP074 0 71.35 71.35 6.46 including 11.4 26.5 15.1 23.59

Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect

Figure 2. Plan of holes

Figure 3. Section, PEP072

Figure 3. Section, PEP073, PEP074

With the receipt of these results, the gold assay database has been closed off and handed to our resource consultants so that work on the MRE modelling process can commence.

Feasibility

The Company has begun the process of assessing the economic exploitation options for Pepas in the context of the Colombian permitting regime. Discussions are currently underway with local technical consultants to map out the permitting framework, necessary environmental and social studies, and development of the required technical work plan (Programa de Trabajo y Obras - PTO), that could commence once an MRE is finalised.

Wider Exploration

Following the Christmas break and retirement of the old drill rig for much needed repairs, a new rig has arrived on site to commence a regional drill program north of Pepas. This program is reconnaissance in nature, designed to better understand the wider litho-structural environment that controls the Pepas mineralisation.

As has been previously announced, plans for drilling programs to the south at APTA and El Cedro will be progressed once airborne geophysical surveys have been undertaken over these prospects. Options for this work are being assessed.

Granting of mining exploration licences ("Titles")

The Company is constantly assessing its land package in Colombia in terms of geological potential, costs to hold, the ability of exploration work to be undertaken and any subsequent discovery exploited in light of local community sentiment.

To that end, several major adjustments were made at the end of December 2025.

Two of the larger, longer held applications, that made up the bulk of the original Anzá JV project, have now been granted, and converted to exploration licences (Figure 1). The Company thus now has three large contiguous granted Titles, totalling 173km2, all within the mining friendly Anzá municipality, an increase of some 65%.

Reconnaissance surface work has previously been undertaken on these new licences by the Company's previous JV partners. These data will now be re-assessed and exploration plans developed accordingly now that drilling is able to be undertaken.

In addition, several smaller applications have been dropped for various reasons, including geological prospectivity, or likely inability to able to be explored as they fall outside Anzá municipality in less receptive areas.

The Company thus currently now has 154km2 under application.

Orosur CEO Brad George commented:

"The Company starts 2026 in a very different position to a year ago. One deposit (hopefully) soon to enter feasibility, two rigs turning in two countries and an increasing list of high-quality targets lining up to be next. Exciting times".

Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) PEP-001 403384 705000 1001 -50 150 PEP-002 403384 705000 1001 -60 290 PEP-003 403240 705142 1001 -49.60 95.2 PEP-004 403508 705671 838 -59.8 99.8 PEP-005 403373 704990 1008 -49.8 94.6 PEP-007 403374 704990 1008 -69.9 170 PEP-008 403232 704803 971 -50 60 PEP-009 403032 705057 1055 -50 80 PEP-010 403375 705106 982 -50.31 190.4 PEP-011 403573 704939 1001 -50.3 255 PEP-012 403415 704890 997 -56 352 PEP-013 403413 704887 997 -50 43 PEP-014 403400 704910 1007 -50 43 PEP-015 403375 704938 1017 -50 43 PEP-016 403326 704912 999 -50 43 PEP-017 403365 704848 976 -40 47 PEP-018 403345 704851 977 -45 43 PEP-019 403446 704890 991 -45 43 PEP-020 403446 704890 991 -75 43 PEP-021 403424 704935 1012 -62 223 PEP-022 403424 704935 1012 -42 223 PEP-023 403245 704927 969 -50 43 PEP-024 403245 704927 969 -78 43 PEP-025 403369 704888 1001 -45 43 PEP-026 403339 704955 1008 -63 50 PEP-027 403468 704909 1003 -46 228 PEP-028 403398 704957 1012 -58 223 PEP-029 403311 705018 1011 -50 50 PEP-030 403311 705018 1011 -50 000 PEP-031B* 403486 704901 998 -52 220 PEP-032 403431 704861 982 -60 15 PEP-033 403431 704861 982 -65 100 PEP-034 403431 704861 982 -45 315 PEP-035 403369 704882 996 -45 223 PEP-036 403311 705152 989 -45 30 PEP-037 403354 705227 958 -50 210 PEP-038 403332 705219 967 -45 128 PEP-039 403411 704798 957 -45 73 PEP-040 403369 704882 995 -80 212 PEP-041 403373 704936 1008 -50 3 PEP-042 403396 705038 716 -50 82 PEP-043 403298 704942 981 -50 43 PEP-044 403402 704948 1011 -62 33 PEP-045 403406 704949 1011 -60 223 PEP-046 403420 704933 1007 -53 43 PEP-047 403414 704927 1008 -74 223 PEP-048 403448 704922 1005 -54 043 PEP-049 403447 704920 1005 -55 223 PEP-050 403459 704905 1003 -45 43 PEP-051 403391 704928 1011 -61 43 PEP-052 403391 704928 1011 -87 43 PEP-053 403391 704929 1012 -60 223 PEP-054 403380 704954 1011 -52 43 PEP-055 403380 704954 1011 -86 223 PEP-056 403371 704970 1012 -61 43 PEP-057 403371 704970 1012 -71 223 PEP-058 403371 704970 1012 -85 223 PEP-059 403384 704976 1007 -59 43 PEP-060 403372 704908 1005 -55 43 PEP-061 403361 704988 1010 -80 223 PEP-062 403361 704988 1010 -61 43 PEP-063 403345 705005 1009 -50 80 PEP-064 403356 704923 1005 -51 43 PEP-065 403359 704949 1008 -59 43 PEP-065B* 403359 704949 1008 -50 43 PEP-066 403423 704938 1009 -64 223 PEP-067 403400 704870 990 -53 43 PEP-068 403342 704989 1010 -56 43 PEP-069 403342 704987 1010 -80 218 PEP-070 403260 705071 1013 -50 30 PEP-071 403333 705005 1009 -51 90 PEP-072B* 403435 704879 989 -70 43 PEP-073 403423 704917 1006 -50 307 PEP-074 403423 704917 1006 -60 127

* Redrill of holes abandoned due to technical problems.

Drill Hole Details, El Pantano Project 2025 onward

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation asl (m) Dip (°) Azimuth (°) ELP-001 527906 4697061 285 -50 190 ELP-002 527970 4697238 266 -50 190 ELP-003 528007 4697338 266 -50 190 ELP-004 528044 4697438 266 -50 190 ELP-005 527831 4697342 266 -55 010 ELP-006 527831 4697342 266 -50 010 ELP-007 529162 4696630 320 -50 010 ELP-008 530497 4695922 285 -55 020

* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.

Qualified Persons Statement

The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.

Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.

Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).

Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay

Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.

30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.

Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.

Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.

