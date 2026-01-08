Orosur Mining Inc Announces Anzá Restarts With Strong Set of Drilling Results

Assays from final three Pepas infill holes show strong results, including:
PEP072B - 47.60m @ 3.43g/t Au from surface
PEP073 - 104.45m @ 5.96g/t Au from surface
PEP074 - 71.35m @ 6.46g/t Au from surface
Pepas drill database delivered to consultants, MRE modelling underway.
Planning underway for commencement of feasibility process.
Drilling restarts at Anzá after Christmas break.
Area under exploration licences ("Titles") increased by 65% as two major mineral exploration applications converted to Titles - exploration plans to be developed.
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or the "Company") (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), is pleased to announce an update on the progress of exploration activities at the Company's exploration project at Anzá in Colombia ("Anzá).
Anzá - Colombia
The Anzá Project in Colombia comprises a number of granted exploration titles and applications totalling roughly 327km2 within the Mid-Cauca gold belt, west of the city of Medellin.
These titles and applications are owned by two Colombian companies, Minera Anzá, and Minera Monte Aguila, both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The latter of these was acquired by Orosur in November 2024 from the Company's previous JV partners, Newmont Mining and Agnico Eagle Mines. Orosur thus owns 100% of the Anzá Project.
Since acquiring 100% control, the Company has focussed its attention on three prospects:
Pepas - a shallow, high-grade body of gold mineralisation that the Company is endeavouring to move to an initial Mineral Resource Estimate in the near term.
APTA - a high-grade body of gold mineralisation that has to date seen 38,000m of drilling, but is not yet sufficiently understood geologically to allow a MRE to be calculated. The Company plans to undertake additional drilling at APTA in 2026, with the objective of advancing it toward an MRE.
El Cedro - a large gold porphyry system in the south of the Project area. The Company has completed a large soil sampling program and plans to undertake a maiden drill program here in early 2026.
Figure 1. Anzá Project
Pepas Drilling
As announced on 14th July 2025, the Company had taken the formal decision to commence infill drilling at its Pepas gold prospect at Anzá, with the objective of moving Pepas to a NI43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") as quickly as possible.
This infill drill program was completed late in December 2025, with results from the final three holes PEP072, PEP073 and PEP074 just received.
As expected, gold assay results from these three holes were exceptional, demonstrating the core of Pepas to contain very thick, high-grade zones of gold mineralisation.
Hole Number
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)
Au (g/t)
PEP072B
0
47.6
47.6
3.43
including
16.25
19.7
3.45
6.52
PEP073
0
104.45
104.45
5.96
including
25.45
59.6
34.15
10.3
PEP074
0
71.35
71.35
6.46
including
11.4
26.5
15.1
23.59
Table 1. Latest drill Intercepts, Pepas Prospect
Figure 2. Plan of holes
Figure 3. Section, PEP072
Figure 3. Section, PEP073, PEP074
With the receipt of these results, the gold assay database has been closed off and handed to our resource consultants so that work on the MRE modelling process can commence.
Feasibility
The Company has begun the process of assessing the economic exploitation options for Pepas in the context of the Colombian permitting regime. Discussions are currently underway with local technical consultants to map out the permitting framework, necessary environmental and social studies, and development of the required technical work plan (Programa de Trabajo y Obras - PTO), that could commence once an MRE is finalised.
Wider Exploration
Following the Christmas break and retirement of the old drill rig for much needed repairs, a new rig has arrived on site to commence a regional drill program north of Pepas. This program is reconnaissance in nature, designed to better understand the wider litho-structural environment that controls the Pepas mineralisation.
As has been previously announced, plans for drilling programs to the south at APTA and El Cedro will be progressed once airborne geophysical surveys have been undertaken over these prospects. Options for this work are being assessed.
Granting of mining exploration licences ("Titles")
The Company is constantly assessing its land package in Colombia in terms of geological potential, costs to hold, the ability of exploration work to be undertaken and any subsequent discovery exploited in light of local community sentiment.
To that end, several major adjustments were made at the end of December 2025.
Two of the larger, longer held applications, that made up the bulk of the original Anzá JV project, have now been granted, and converted to exploration licences (Figure 1). The Company thus now has three large contiguous granted Titles, totalling 173km2, all within the mining friendly Anzá municipality, an increase of some 65%.
Reconnaissance surface work has previously been undertaken on these new licences by the Company's previous JV partners. These data will now be re-assessed and exploration plans developed accordingly now that drilling is able to be undertaken.
In addition, several smaller applications have been dropped for various reasons, including geological prospectivity, or likely inability to able to be explored as they fall outside Anzá municipality in less receptive areas.
The Company thus currently now has 154km2 under application.
Orosur CEO Brad George commented:
"The Company starts 2026 in a very different position to a year ago. One deposit (hopefully) soon to enter feasibility, two rigs turning in two countries and an increasing list of high-quality targets lining up to be next. Exciting times".
For further information, visit www.orosur.ca, follow on X @orosurm or please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Jen Clarke / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Drill Hole Details - Pepas prospect 2022/2024 Programme*
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation asl (m)
Dip (°)
Azimuth (°)
PEP-001
403384
705000
1001
-50
150
PEP-002
403384
705000
1001
-60
290
PEP-003
403240
705142
1001
-49.60
95.2
PEP-004
403508
705671
838
-59.8
99.8
PEP-005
403373
704990
1008
-49.8
94.6
PEP-007
403374
704990
1008
-69.9
170
PEP-008
403232
704803
971
-50
60
PEP-009
403032
705057
1055
-50
80
PEP-010
403375
705106
982
-50.31
190.4
PEP-011
403573
704939
1001
-50.3
255
PEP-012
403415
704890
997
-56
352
PEP-013
403413
704887
997
-50
43
PEP-014
403400
704910
1007
-50
43
PEP-015
403375
704938
1017
-50
43
PEP-016
403326
704912
999
-50
43
PEP-017
403365
704848
976
-40
47
PEP-018
403345
704851
977
-45
43
PEP-019
403446
704890
991
-45
43
PEP-020
403446
704890
991
-75
43
PEP-021
403424
704935
1012
-62
223
PEP-022
403424
704935
1012
-42
223
PEP-023
403245
704927
969
-50
43
PEP-024
403245
704927
969
-78
43
PEP-025
403369
704888
1001
-45
43
PEP-026
403339
704955
1008
-63
50
PEP-027
403468
704909
1003
-46
228
PEP-028
403398
704957
1012
-58
223
PEP-029
403311
705018
1011
-50
50
PEP-030
403311
705018
1011
-50
000
PEP-031B*
403486
704901
998
-52
220
PEP-032
403431
704861
982
-60
15
PEP-033
403431
704861
982
-65
100
PEP-034
403431
704861
982
-45
315
PEP-035
403369
704882
996
-45
223
PEP-036
403311
705152
989
-45
30
PEP-037
403354
705227
958
-50
210
PEP-038
403332
705219
967
-45
128
PEP-039
403411
704798
957
-45
73
PEP-040
403369
704882
995
-80
212
PEP-041
403373
704936
1008
-50
3
PEP-042
403396
705038
716
-50
82
PEP-043
403298
704942
981
-50
43
PEP-044
403402
704948
1011
-62
33
PEP-045
403406
704949
1011
-60
223
PEP-046
403420
704933
1007
-53
43
PEP-047
403414
704927
1008
-74
223
PEP-048
403448
704922
1005
-54
043
PEP-049
403447
704920
1005
-55
223
PEP-050
403459
704905
1003
-45
43
PEP-051
403391
704928
1011
-61
43
PEP-052
403391
704928
1011
-87
43
PEP-053
403391
704929
1012
-60
223
PEP-054
403380
704954
1011
-52
43
PEP-055
403380
704954
1011
-86
223
PEP-056
403371
704970
1012
-61
43
PEP-057
403371
704970
1012
-71
223
PEP-058
403371
704970
1012
-85
223
PEP-059
403384
704976
1007
-59
43
PEP-060
403372
704908
1005
-55
43
PEP-061
403361
704988
1010
-80
223
PEP-062
403361
704988
1010
-61
43
PEP-063
403345
705005
1009
-50
80
PEP-064
403356
704923
1005
-51
43
PEP-065
403359
704949
1008
-59
43
PEP-065B*
403359
704949
1008
-50
43
PEP-066
403423
704938
1009
-64
223
PEP-067
403400
704870
990
-53
43
PEP-068
403342
704989
1010
-56
43
PEP-069
403342
704987
1010
-80
218
PEP-070
403260
705071
1013
-50
30
PEP-071
403333
705005
1009
-51
90
PEP-072B*
403435
704879
989
-70
43
PEP-073
403423
704917
1006
-50
307
PEP-074
403423
704917
1006
-60
127
* Redrill of holes abandoned due to technical problems.
Drill Hole Details, El Pantano Project 2025 onward
Hole ID
Easting (m)
Northing (m)
Elevation asl (m)
Dip (°)
Azimuth (°)
ELP-001
527906
4697061
285
-50
190
ELP-002
527970
4697238
266
-50
190
ELP-003
528007
4697338
266
-50
190
ELP-004
528044
4697438
266
-50
190
ELP-005
527831
4697342
266
-55
010
ELP-006
527831
4697342
266
-50
010
ELP-007
529162
4696630
320
-50
010
ELP-008
530497
4695922
285
-55
020
* Coordinates WGS84, UTM Zone 18
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer currently operating in Colombia and Argentina.
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards.
Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay.
Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru.
Samples from PEP-012 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some sample then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay
Samples from the EL Pantano project are sent to the preparation facility and fire assay laboratory of Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno to be assayed for gold. Pulps are then sent to the larger Alex Stewart facility in Mendoza for multi-element analysis.
30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc.
Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m.
Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.
Forward Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.
Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the continuing focus on the Pepas prospect, the exploration plans in Colombia and the funding of those plans, and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those described in the Section "Risks Factors" of the Company's MD&A for the year ended May 31, 2025. The Company's continuance as a going concern is dependent upon its ability to obtain adequate financing. This material uncertainty may cast significant doubt upon the Company's ability to realize its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business and accordingly the appropriateness of the use of accounting principles applicable to a going concern. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/orosur-mining-inc-announces-anz%c3%a1-restarts-with-strong-set-of-drilling-results-1125399