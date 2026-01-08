SeeTrue AI screening solution becomes the first and only to receive ECAC certification for Automated Prohibited Items Detection (APIDS)

ECAC's recognition marks a major leap towards automated, regulatory-approved screening operations.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeTrue AI, a global leader in AI-powered security screening, is proud to announce that its SeeTrue Automated Prohibited Items Detection Software (APIDS) has become the first and only solution to receive European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) certification for use with the Analogic ConneCT and Rapiscan 920CT EDSCB machines.

Following its National Dutch Certification in April 2025, SeeTrue has now completed the full ECAC testing process and received formal ECAC certification and approval under Europe's most rigorous aviation security evaluation framework, the Common Evaluation Program (CEP).

SeeTrue APIDS software is integrated into the Analogic ConneCT and Rapiscan 920CT platforms using an open architecture interface, securely processing CT images on-premises to automatically detect prohibited items. SeeTrue PI alerts are displayed within the original scanner user interface for operator review. This streamlines checkpoint workflows, improving overall efficiency.

The ECAC-certified APIDS Standard 1 algorithm, combined with Analogic's and Rapiscan's ECAC-certified EDSCB C3 systems, enables advanced Image on Alarm Only (IOAO) CONOPS and real-time automated detection. Together, these capabilities deliver faster, more consistent, and regulatory-approved screening performance.

"Achieving ECAC certification marks a major milestone for SeeTrue and for the aviation security industry," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeTrue. "This achievement reaffirms our commitment to delivering best-in-class, proven, and trusted AI capabilities that meet the highest international certification standards. It sets a new benchmark for reliability and performance and further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for next-generation detection solutions. Airport partners that have already implemented our certified algorithm within an Image on Alarm Only (IOAO) CONOPS have seen immediate gains in throughput and operational efficiency."

Airports seeking to enhance security and operational efficiency should contact SeeTrue to initiate APIDS implementation. Join the growing number of airports already deploying automated, regulatory-approved detection to meet current and upcoming screening requirements. APIDS@seetrue.ai

About SeeTrue:

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering secure, fast, and efficient security screening. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners across airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, improving throughput and operational efficiency. SeeTrue APIDS for CT screening is ECAC-approved under the Common Evaluation Program (CEP), enabling automated, regulation-approved detection for advanced aviation security operations.

SeeTrue operates from New York, Tel Aviv, London, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.seetrue.ai

