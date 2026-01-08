ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Dividend Payment

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

For Immediate Release:08 Jan 2026

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV(the " Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 08 Jan 2026

Ex-Date: 15 Jan 2026

Record Date: 16 Jan 2026

Payment Date: 30 Jan 2026

Sub-Fund/Share Class ISIN Currency Amount per Share RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF IE000QUCVEN9 USD 0.0578

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund

Administration Services (Ireland) LimitedRuaidhri Corcoran+353 1 5318194

IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) LimitedPaul Boland+353 1 697 1684