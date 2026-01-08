ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Dividend Payment
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08
For Immediate Release:08 Jan 2026
ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV(the " Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.
Announcement Date: 08 Jan 2026
Ex-Date: 15 Jan 2026
Record Date: 16 Jan 2026
Payment Date: 30 Jan 2026
Sub-Fund/Share Class
ISIN
Currency
Amount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF
IE000QUCVEN9
USD
0.0578
Enquiries to:
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) LimitedRuaidhri Corcoran+353 1 5318194
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) LimitedPaul Boland+353 1 697 1684