Delta Gold Technologies Plc - OTCQB Application Underway

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 08

Delta Gold Technologies PLC

OTCQB Application Underway



Delta Gold Technologies PLC (AQUIS: DGQ) ("Delta" or the "Company"), a London-Listed technology company focused on developing intellectual property in the quantum computing sector, is pleased to announce that it has initiated the application process for quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States.

The OTCQB provides enhanced visibility, liquidity, and access to US investors, while maintaining the Company's primary listing on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market. Delta anticipates completing the process in the coming months, subject to meeting all eligibility requirements.

This move reflects Delta Gold's desire to grow the business internationally. In addition to its research agreement in Toronto Canada the company plans to expand its relationships and expertise into the USA and UK. Many larger players in quantum computing sit within large, diversified software and hardware groups where quantum technologies represent a minor component of far broader businesses and multi-billion dollar market capitalisations. In contrast, Delta is at the fundamental stage of research and development and represents a pure-play quantum company. Delta's current market capitalisation of approximately £11.5 million (cUS$15.3 million equivalent) and accessible share price offers US investors an early-stage entry into innovation with a strong team in potential quantum technologies.

As previously detailed, Delta is developing IP with an option for exclusive global licensing, centred on nano-scale gold and other materials for quantum computing applications. This work is led by a world-class team at the University of Toronto ("UofT"), including Principal Investigator Professor Dr. Harry Ruda-PhD from MIT, post-doc at IBM, with over 8,897 citations, and supported by senior specialists, graduate students, and dedicated facilities.

R. Michael Jones , CEO of Delta Gold Technologiessaid "Applying for OTCQB quotation is a strategic step to broaden our investor base and enhance liquidity for US shareholders. It also underscores our commitment to expanding global relationships and expertise, advancing groundbreaking quantum IP and delivering value in this high-growth sector."

The Company will provide further updates on the OTCQB Application and Day 1 Trading, as appropriate.

Background on Delta Gold and University of Toronto

Research Sponsorship Agreement includes funding requirements of CAD $3,000,000 over three years with the University of Toronto which secures the right to own an exclusive 100% licencing interest of any developed Intellectual Property ("IP") under the research sponsorship Agreement. The first-year payment to the University of C$1,000,000 has been completed. A global exclusive license of 100% of the developed IP will be held by Delta Gold Technologies.

For further information contact:

Delta Gold Technologies PLC R. Michael Jones (CEO) Tel: +44 (0)203 576 6742 Orana Corporate LLP (Aquis Advisor) Anthony Eastman / Sarah Cope Tel: +44 (0)203 475 6834 First Equity LTD (Corporate Broker) Jason Robertson / Sam Lakha Tel: +44 (0)20 7374 2212