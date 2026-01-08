HONG KONG, Jan 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Hall Chadwick, the leading Australian-founded professional services firm with a 138-year legacy, will host an invitation-only investment forum in Singapore in March 2026, bringing together senior corporate leaders, global capital markets advisers and institutional investors to examine how Asia-Pacific companies can navigate evolving global capital markets and access deeper pools of capital, liquidity and strategic partners.The two-day forum will be held at Capella Singapore on 10'11 March 2026, with a private golf day on 9 March. The event will feature keynote addresses and panels from senior representatives of NASDAQ, leading global investors and capital markets specialists, alongside keynote speaker Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization.The forum is convened by Hall Chadwick, with Cohen & Company Capital Markets (CCM) participating as an anchor sponsor and contributor to the program. CCM is a highly active adviser in the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) and de-SPAC space, and will share practical insights alongside other market participants, drawing on recent transaction experience including the HCAC transaction that culminated in a NASDAQ bell-ringing ceremony.Key Event Details (at a glance)Dates & Venue- 10'11 March 2026 ' Capella Singapore- Golf Day: 9 March 2026Format- Invitation-only forum- Pre-arranged one-on-one corporate and investor meetings- Panels, closed-door roundtables and networking sessionsKeynote Speaker- Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President, The Trump OrganizationParticipants- NASDAQ leadership- Institutional investors and global funds- Capital markets advisers and transaction specialistsA defining moment for global capital and supply chainsGlobal capital markets are at an inflection point. Shifting interest-rate cycles, tighter capital conditions and heightened regulatory scrutiny are reshaping how and where companies raise capital. At the same time, supply chains in critical minerals, energy, technology and advanced manufacturing are being re-evaluated, creating new demands for scale, transparency and long-term institutional support.For Asia-Pacific corporates, these dynamics are driving a reassessment of capital strategy. Domestic markets remain important, but increasingly, companies are exploring international capital options to support growth, liquidity events, cross-border acquisitions and strategic partnerships. The U.S. capital markets, with their depth, institutional reach and sector specialisation, continue to play a central role in that global ecosystem.Capital optionality becomes a strategic advantage for APAC corporatesFor companies operating across the Asia-Pacific region, engagement with international capital markets is rarely a binary decision. Geopolitical complexity, regulatory considerations and investor perception all influence how boards and management teams approach global expansion and funding strategies.In this environment, optionality matters. Understanding how different capital structures work, how timing and jurisdictional considerations affect outcomes, and how investor expectations vary across markets enables corporates to prepare strategically, even if execution occurs later or through alternative pathways.Hall Chadwick's Singapore Forum is designed to provide insight and perspective, enabling corporates to assess structures, partnerships and timing without presupposing outcomes or commitments.From strategy to execution: a forum designed for decision-makersUnlike large public conferences, Hall Chadwick's Capital Access Forum 2026 is intentionally limited in size and highly curated. Each participating corporate will receive one to two private, pre-arranged meetings with financiers, sponsors and advisers aligned to their sector and strategic objectives.The agenda is built around execution-level discussion, covering:- SPAC and IPO pathways in current market conditions- Cross-border M&A and strategic partnerships- Regulatory frameworks and listing considerations- Institutional investor expectations and capital deployment trends- Sector-specific dynamics across critical minerals, AI, technology, energy and nfrastructureThe emphasis is on practical insight: what works, what does not, and how successful transactions are being structured in today's market.Perspectives from global capital market leadersA key highlight of the forum is the keynote address by Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization. With extensive experience in large-scale real estate, corporate development and international expansion, he brings a commercial perspective on navigating market cycles, unlocking growth opportunities and engaging global capital platforms.The program will also feature senior leadership from NASDAQ, offering insight into U.S. public markets, listing considerations and sector trends, alongside institutional investors and global funds actively deploying capital.Convening at the intersection of capital, strategy and executionHall Chadwick's decision to convene the Singapore Forum reflects its evolution into a global corporate advisory platform operating at the intersection of capital, strategy and execution.Founded more than 138 years ago as a chartered accounting firm, Hall Chadwick has expanded well beyond its traditional accounting heritage to integrate global capital markets expertise. Today, the firm advises corporates on complex cross-border transactions, U.S. public listings and SPAC structures, working alongside specialist partners to deliver end-to-end outcomes.The forum provides a live demonstration of this model in practice, including insights drawn from Hall Chadwick's recent HCAC transaction, which delivered a four-times return and culminated in a NASDAQ bell-ringing ceremony.Reflecting the Forum's focus on global capital connectivity and institutional engagement, Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization and the Forum's keynote speaker, said: 'I look forward to joining top industry leaders, financiers, strategic partners, and market specialists in Singapore this spring.'Kayla Hardy, Partner of Hall Chadwick (Hong Kong), said: 'Global capital markets are becoming more complex, more selective and more interconnected. This forum is about giving corporate leaders clarity; not just on the opportunities, but on the structures, timing and execution required to access them responsibly. Singapore provides a neutral platform for those conversations, and we are pleased to bring together market leaders to share practical insight drawn from real transactions.'Who the forum is designed forThe forum is designed for senior decision-makers, including:- CEOs, CFOs and corporate development leaders- Corporate executives across mining, resources, energy, technology, infrastructure and manufacturing- Investment firms, funds, family offices and financial services executives- Companies exploring international capital markets, strategic partnerships or liquidity eventsAttendance is by invitation only, with participation capped to ensure meaningful engagement.For companies not initially included on the invitation list, a limited opportunity is available to submit an expression of interest for consideration, subject to review and availability. Registration and enquiriesCorporate attendees who receive an invitation may register via the exclusive Eventbrite link provided in their invitation package.Investors who have received an invitation, or who wish to enquire about participation, may contact:Kristina Khlopunovakkhlopunova@hallchadwick.comMedia enquiries:Hall ChadwickMike Willeseemwillesee@hallchadwick.com.auFinancial & Corporate Relations Pty Ltd.Maggie Aum.au@fcr.com.auSource: Hall Chadwick