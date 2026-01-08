Anzeige
WKN: A3EH59 | ISIN: CA45232V1067 | Ticker-Symbol: K3S0
Tradegate
05.01.26 | 09:32
0,655 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ILLUMIN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ILLUMIN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6450,68009:54
0,6550,67007:30
08.01.2026 01:06 Uhr
illumin Announces CFO Transition

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM) (OTCQB: ILLMF) ("illumin" or the "Company") today announced that Elliot Muchnik, Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company effective immediately to pursue other opportunities.

"On behalf of illumin, I would like to thank Elliot for his service and contributions to the Company, and we wish him well in his future endeavors. As we move forward, our finance team will remain focused on execution and continuity," said Simon Cairns, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company may initiate a search process to assess potential internal and external candidates and expects to fill the permanent position of Chief Financial Officer in the coming months.

In the interim, Michael Amaro has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Amaro is a CPA and a seasoned senior financial executive with over 25 years of tech and media experience, including over three years with the Company, serving as Vice President, Finance.

About illumin:
illumin is evolving the digital advertising landscape by empowering marketers to achieve transformative results through its customer-centric approach. Featuring a unified canvas built around the open web, illumin lets brands and agencies seamlessly plan, build, and execute campaigns across the entire marketing funnel-connecting programmatic channels, email, and social media within a single platform. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com.

For further information, please contact:

Steve Hosein
Investor Relations
illumin Holdings Inc.
416-218-9888 x5313
investors@illumin.com		David Hanover
Investor Relations - U.S.
KCSA Strategic Communications
212-896-1220
dhanover@kcsa.com


Disclaimer in regards to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar forward-looking language. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's expected timeline on appointing a permanent Chief Financial Officer. Forward-looking statements and information entails various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks as discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For more complete information about the Company, please read our disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.


