Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II Announces the Pricing of $250,000,000 Initial Public Offering

New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") and begin trading tomorrow, January 8, 2026, under the ticker symbol "BBCQU." Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BBCQ" and "BBCQW," respectively. The offering is expected to close on January 9, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company may pursue an acquisition opportunity in any industry, sector or geographic region. The Company's primary focus, however, will be on North American and European businesses in disruptive growth sectors, which may include companies within sectors that are being transformed via technology adoption. The Company's management team is led by its Co-Founders, Michel Combes and Andrew Gundlach, Robert Folino, its Chief Financial Officer, and Marcello Padula, its Chief Operating Officer. The Board also includes Kathy Savitt and Antoine Theysset.

Cohen & Company Capital Markets and Clear Street are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Cohen & Company Capital Markets, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at: capitalmarkets@cohencm.com and Clear Street LLC, 4 World Trade Center, 150 Greenwich Street, Floor 45, New York NY 10007, or by email at ECM@clearstreet.io.

A registration statement relating to the securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on January 7, 2026.

