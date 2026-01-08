TOYO Co. Ltd. has signed a one-year supply contract with a US-based polysilicon producer to source domestically made material for its solar manufacturing plants in Ethiopia and Texas.From pv magazine USA TOYO has signed a one-year agreement with an unnamed US polysilicon manufacturer to supply its global manufacturing operations. The deal secures domestic raw materials for TOYO's 2 GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia and its 1 GW module facility in Houston, Texas. TOYO said it plans to expand its Ethiopia capacity to 4 GW and its Texas module footprint to 2.5 GW later this year. SEIA reports there ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...