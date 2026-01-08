Leading UK retailer partners with Logile's Labour Planning suite to optimise workforce performance and enhance the customer experience.

Logile, Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven workforce and store operations solutions, today announced that AF Blakemore Son Ltd, one of the UK's largest privately owned family businesses, has chosen Logile's Labour Planning suite to unify its workforce management and standardise labour practices across its retail operations.

AF Blakemore, which operates more than 240 SPAR stores and serves over 900 communities through its wholesale network across England and Wales, sought a single, intelligent platform to improve labour consistency, connect workforce decisions to business metrics, and deliver a more predictable, high-quality customer experience across its diverse estate. The company signed its agreement with Logile in September 2025 and has recently begun initial implementation.

"We had a limited and very manual approach to managing labour consistently across our estate, which meant we weren't always achieving our goal of having the right people doing the right things at the right times," said John Gallifant, Head of Central Operations at AF Blakemore. "Logile gives us the clarity and control to make better decisions, align labour with key business metrics, and ultimately create a consistent and exceptional experience for both our customers and our teams."

Before partnering with Logile, AF Blakemore relied on a manual, Excel-based labour model that lacked the sophistication to account for business seasonality, evolving store formats and performance trends. By adopting Logile's advanced platform, the retailer can now link labour decisions directly to operational data, improving accuracy and accountability at every level.

Logile's Labour Planning suite enables retailers to model workforce requirements, forecast demand, and build optimised staffing plans that balance service quality, operational goals and budget constraints. The solutions are designed to scale across multiple locations and store formats, ensuring each site operates efficiently and profitably.

"AF Blakemore's investment in modernising its labour planning represents a strategic step towards building a more connected, data-driven retail organisation," said Purna Mishra, Founder and CEO of Logile. "We're proud to partner with such a respected name in UK retail and look forward to helping them drive sustainable performance improvements and workforce engagement."

Through its implementation of Logile's solutions, AF Blakemore aims to realise long-term benefits including more accurate forecasting, improved labour productivity and a scalable framework for continuous optimisation as business needs evolve.

About AF Blakemore Son Ltd.

A.F. Blakemore Son Ltd is one of the largest and most forward-thinking family-owned food businesses in the UK.

The company began life in 1917 as a counter-service grocery store and has grown from these humble beginnings into a company that now employs more than 7,000 people with a turnover of circa £1.2 billion.

Food and drink have always been the lifeblood of A.F. Blakemore and the business now entails retail, wholesale distribution, food service, logistics and fresh meat divisions.

As one of the largest divisions of SPAR UK, A.F. Blakemore owns more than 240 SPAR stores and serves more than 900 communities in total across England and Wales.

About Logile

Logile helps retailers run great stores with confidence. As a global leader in AI-powered Connected Workforce solutions, Logile cuts through operational chaos with one platform and one plan to keep every shift, shelf and store in sync. A retail AI trailblazer founded in 2005, Logile makes demand-driven operations real and repeatable by unifying forecasting, labor scheduling, task execution, inventory, fresh item management and food safety into a single platform. The result: less waste, labor aligned to real demand, stronger execution and consistently better-performing stores. Learn more at Logile.com.

