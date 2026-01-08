Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acousia Therapeutics GmbH: Acousia Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 PROHEAR Study Evaluating ACOU085 (INN: Bimokalner) for the Prevention of Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity

TÜBINGEN, Germany, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acousia Therapeutics GmbH, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for acute and chronic inner ear hearing loss, announced the completion of patient enrollment in its Phase 2 PROHEAR clinical study. ACOU085 (INN: Bimokalner) is a proprietary, first-in-class small molecule that has demonstrated robust and reproducible efficacy across multiple preclinical hearing loss models, including drug-induced ototoxicity.

The PROHEAR Study is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, split-body, multicenter Phase 2 trial. It enrolled young male patients with metastatic testicular cancer who are scheduled to receive cisplatin-based chemotherapy. While cisplatin is a highly effective chemotherapeutic agent, cumulative doses of =300 mg/m² lead to clinically meaningful, permanent hearing loss in the majority of patients.

Fifteen leading university hospitals in Germany are participating in this interdisciplinary study. Patients are randomized to receive either ACOU085 or placebo administered prior to each cisplatin cycle in a split-body trial design, with a battery of audiometric tests performed at baseline and at the end of each cisplatin cycle.

Primary Objective

The PROHEAR Study aims to assess whether Bimokalner can prevent ototoxic hearing loss induced by cisplatin. The study uses within-patient, placebo-controlled comparisons of functional hearing metrics and is designed to provide translational target validation for Acousia Therapeutics' Kv7.4 activator programs and clinical proof of principle for Bimokalner in hearing loss patients.

Management Commentary

"Today marks an important development milestone for Bimokalner," said Tim Boelke, M.D., CEO & CMO of Acousia Therapeutics. "This drug candidate has the potential to prevent the permanent inner ear damage frequently observed following cisplatin-based chemotherapy. As we reach full enrollment in the PROHEAR Study, I want to express gratitude to all participating patients and clinical teams for their trust and commitment. The blinded preliminary results are promising, and we look forward to reviewing the full unblinded dataset in Q2-Q3 2026."

Tim Boelke (CEO & CMO) and Jonas Dyhrfjeld-Johnsen (CSO & CDO) will attend JPM Week in San Francisco (January 12-15, 2026) and welcome the opportunity to engage with investors and strategic partners during the Biotech Showcase (company presentation: Tuesday, January 13, 2:15 PM PT) and BIO Partnering @ JPM Week.

About ACOU085 (Bimokalner):
ACOU085 is a first-in-class, etiology-agnostic otoprotective small molecule delivered via standard transtympanic administration in a proprietary slow-release gel formulation. Cisplatin-induced hearing loss is a severe and permanent side effect resulting from irreversible damage to the cochlea's outer hair cells (OHCs). ACOU085 modulates the biologically validated KCNQ4-encoded Kv7.4 potassium channel expressed in OHCs and has shown significant potential to reduce cisplatin-induced hearing loss and preserve OHC integrity in preclinical models.

Contact Details:
Tim Boelke, M.D.
boelke@acousia.com
www.acousia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acousia-announces-completion-of-patient-enrollment-in-phase-2-prohear-study-evaluating-acou085-inn-bimokalner-for-the-prevention-of-cisplatin-induced-ototoxicity-302654207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.