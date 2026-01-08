Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sky Labs Secures CE-MDR for 'CART PLATFORM,' Accelerating Its Global Market Entry

- 'CART,' the blood pressure ring, recognized in Europe for its advanced vital sign monitoring technology
- Targeting the global healthcare market beyond Europe through CE-MDR certification

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Labs (CEO Jack Byunghwan Lee) announced on the 8th that its ring-type blood pressure monitor, 'CART PLATFORM,' recently obtained the European Union's Medical Device Regulation (CE-MDR) certification.

'CART' Ring and Charging Cradle

This certification was granted for the entire 'CART PLATFORM,' centered on the ring-type medical device equipped with photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, and encompassing the mobile app, server, and the web viewer for medical professionals.

With blood pressure measurement at its core, the CART PLATFORM provides various vital sign monitoring functions, including irregular pulse detection. When a patient wears the ring-type medical device equipped with a PPG sensor, vital signs are measured; the collected data is then provided to the patient through a mobile app, while medical staff can monitor it through a web-based viewer.

This is expected to replace or complement the uncomfortable conventional 24-hour cuff-based monitoring methods, enhancing patient convenience while enabling efficient blood pressure management.

These benefits have already been proven in the Korean medical field. Since obtaining insurance reimbursement in 2024, 'CART BP pro' has been utilized in approximately 1,700 hospitals and clinics across Korea.

With this CE-MDR certification as a starting point, Sky Labs plans to expand its domestic-oriented business structure into European and global markets.

Europe, with a population of approximately 520 million, is a market more than ten times larger than Korea, with a steadily increasing demand for managing chronic diseases such as hypertension.

In particular, CE-MDR serves as a crucial benchmark for medical device licensing not only in Europe but also in various regions worldwide, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South America.

"Securing the CE-MDR certification is more than a mere technical validation; it signifies that we have earned global-level trust by meeting the stringent regulations of the European medical market," said Jack Byunghwan Lee, CEO of Sky Labs. "Based on our unrivaled technology that allows cuffless blood pressure monitoring in daily life, we will continue to expand our footprint in the global healthcare market."

About Sky Labs https://skylabs.io/en/

Founded in September 2015, Sky Labs is a leading healthcare startup that has developed CART (Cardio Tracker), a ring-shaped medical device designed for disease monitoring using heart signals collected through optical sensors. Following this, the company developed CART BP, a cuffless, ring-shaped device that enables continuous 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, providing valuable treatment information and making a groundbreaking contribution to improving the quality of life for hypertension patients. Sky Labs has signed an exclusive domestic distribution agreement for CART BP with South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical and is preparing for nationwide sales to hospitals, clinics, and general consumers.

Media Inquiries
Inok Jung inok.jung@skylabs.io
Bomi Lee bomi.lee@skylabs.io

Sky Labs

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856520/Photo__CART_I__Ring_and_Charging_Cradle.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2765675/5706287/Sky_Labs_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sky-labs-secures-ce-mdr-for-cart-platform-accelerating-its-global-market-entry-302655858.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.