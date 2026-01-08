Anzeige
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
08.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
The Boutique Workplace Company Selects Yardi Kube Space Management to Advance Flexible Workspace Operations

London workspace provider adopts cloud technology to optimise efficiency, elevate service delivery and enhance data visibility

LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boutique Workplace Company, one of London's leading flexible-workspace providers, has selected Yardi's suite of coworking solutions to unify CRM, licence management, room bookings, billing, payments, accounting and procurement across its 33+ locations. Consolidating multiple tools into one system streamlines operations and provides a single source of real-time data, enabling faster decisions and improving portfolio profitability.

The Boutique Workplace Company Selects Yardi Kube Space Management

By implementing Yardi Kube Space Management Pro, Boutique will centralise their entire customer and operational lifecycle - from enquiries to licence creation, renewals, billing and payments - into a single, auditable process. This reduces manual work, minimises errors and provides clear visibility into occupancy, utilisation, revenue and profitability. A branded Member App will streamline membership management, meeting room bookings and real-time workspace use, helping teams optimise occupancy and enhance service delivery.

The adoption of Yardi's all-in-one platform will also unify all financial and operational data, improving reporting accuracy, transparency and strategic decision-making. Online payment will enable secure, frictionless billing, while automated procurement will reduce manual workflows, lower costs and increase spend visibility across departments.

Additionally, The Boutique Workplace Company will apply Yardi Data Connect, which offers a secure feed from Yardi Voyager to Microsoft Power BI, enabling infinite customisations to create dashboards and the incorporation of third-party data sources.

"Our mission has always been to pair beautiful buildings with outstanding service and client experience," said Daniel Wheble, CEO at The Boutique Workplace Company. "Becoming more operationally efficient is central to delivering that service component. Consolidating CRM, licence management, bookings, billing, payments, accounting and procurement into one platform gives us real-time, reliable data, reduces manual workload and enables us to improve profitability across our existing portfolio."

"We're proud to support The Boutique Workplace Company as they enhance operational efficiency," said Justin Harley, senior director at Yardi. "By unifying their operational and financial processes, Boutique can increase transparency, reduce costs and deliver consistently high service across their portfolio."

See how Yardi can help centralise your coworking operations with a unified, future-ready solution.

About The Boutique Workplace Company

The Boutique Workplace Company is one of the UK's leading flexible workspace providers with dozens of sites across London, as well as Glasgow, Birmingham and Cheltenham. Boutique has a strong focus on the SME market and supporting small businesses, by providing iconic and historic workplaces in beautiful period buildings, which is coupled with a strong focus on hospitality and client experience. For more information visit boutique.co.

About Yardi

Yardi develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies globally. With over 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2856561/Yardi_x_Boutique_Workplace_Co.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/Yardi_Logo.jpg

Yardi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Yardi)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-boutique-workplace-company-selects-yardi-kube-space-management-to-advance-flexible-workspace-operations-302655285.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
