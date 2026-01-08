TECregen AG: TECregen Raises CHF 10 Million in Seed Financing and Appoints Dr. Bo Rode Hansen as Chairman

Groundbreaking thymus-rejuvenating biologics are designed to restore immune function and promote lasting immune health throughout all stages of life

BASEL, Switzerland, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TECregen, a biotechnology company pioneering thymus regeneration, today announced the successful completion of a CHF 10 million (~EUR 10.7 million / USD 12.6 million) seed financing round. The financing was led by the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), with participation from LifeSpan Vision Ventures, Carma Fund, EOS BioInnovation, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), the JFG Life Sciences Foundation of the University of Basel, and Zurich Cantonal Bank. The investment will accelerate development of TECregen's groundbreaking thymopoietic biologics, designed to rejuvenate thymic epithelial cells (TECs), restore immune function, and strengthen overall immune resilience.

In addition to announcing its successful seed financing, TECregen has appointed Dr. Bo Rode Hansen, Ph.D., MBA, as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Dr. Hansen is a seasoned biotech executive with over two decades of leadership experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. He previously served as the CEO of Scandion Oncology A/S and was the founding President of Genevant Sciences, in addition to holding senior leadership roles at Roche and Santaris Pharma. In his role as Chairman, Dr. Hansen will help guide TECregen's strategic growth and advance its thymus rejuvenation programs.

"I am honored to join TECregen's Board at such a pivotal time for the company," said Dr. Bo Rode Hansen, Chairman of TECregen. "The team's pioneering work in thymus regeneration has the potential to redefine treatment approaches for immune ageing and related disease. I look forward to working with the management team and our investors to accelerate the development and delivery of these transformative therapies to patients who need them most."

"We welcome Bo as our new Chairman," commented Filippo Oliveri, co-founder and Board Director of TECregen. "His wealth of industry expertise and proven leadership will be invaluable as we pursue our mission. Backed with the strong investor support, TECregen is well positioned to accelerate its thymus regeneration initiative and deliver innovative immune rejuvenation therapies to patients."

"TECregen's innovative approach to thymus regeneration firmly positions the company at the forefront of targeted biologics designed to restore immune function, with a clear trajectory toward the clinic. The ability to modulate and restore thymic function paves the way for new therapeutic opportunities across immunology, oncology, and rare diseases. We are enthusiastic to support TECregen as it advances toward clinical development," remarked Dr. Philipp Müller, Investment Manager at BIVF.

TECregen's groundbreaking approach places the company at the forefront of targeted biologics for immune restoration, with significant potential across multiple indications. Backed by strong investor support and the leadership of Dr. Bo Rode Hansen as Chairman, TECregen is well positioned to accelerate the development of its thymus rejuvenation programs and deliver innovative immune therapies to patients in need.

About TECregen:

TECregen is pioneering thymus rejuvenation to address conditions driven by impaired T-cell responses. The company's innovative approach focuses on revitalizing and expanding thymic epithelial cells (TECs) to replenish T cells and achieve durable improvements in immune function. By developing a pipeline of differentiated thymopoietic biologics, TECregen aims to strengthen immune recovery following transplantation or cytotoxic therapy, promote immune health, and enhance immune surveillance against cancer, ushering in a new era of immunotherapy.

