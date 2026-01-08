OSF Digital Named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OSF Digital, a leading Salesforce-only consulting and services company, announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Salesforce Implementation Services 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51272324, December 2025).

The IDC MarketScape evaluates service providers based on their capabilities and strategies with Salesforce implementation services. We believe OSF Digital's position as a Major Player reflects its strategy-led, advisory-first approach and its ability to guide organizations through end-to-end Salesforce transformation - from business strategy to implementation, and managed services. From FinServ, healthcare, high tech, retail, manufacturing, automotive, telecommunications, energy and utilities, OSF Digital helps enterprises modernize operations and scale with confidence on the Salesforce platform.

"We believe this recognition reflects our strategic approach to every Salesforce engagement," said David Northington, CEO of OSF Digital. "To us, being named a Major Player reflects the trust our clients place in us to lead complex, multi-cloud Salesforce projects. We don't just deliver projects - we help clients build a scalable foundation for sustainable growth. That mindset determines how we partner with our clients over the long term, from strategy through delivery, managed services, and beyond."

This IDC MarketScape recognition follows a year of sustained growth, marked by increased investment in agentic capabilities and enhancement of its advisory and managed services portfolio across North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a Salesforce-first consulting partner helping organizations turn AI, data, and trust into measurable business impact. With 20 years of hands-on Salesforce experience and deep platform (multi-cloud) expertise, OSF guides clients from strategy to implementation to managed services across industries.

We get our customers to value, faster-whether by modernizing legacy systems, unlocking Customer 360 with data, or creating the digital workforce with Agentforce. Known for our award-winning delivery and distinctive partnership mindset, we act as an expert extension of our clients' teams to deliver lasting impact and measurable results. With regional hubs across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC, we combine global reach with personal, high-touch delivery. For more information about OSF Digital, visit osf.digital.

