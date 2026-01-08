ViCentra Expands Financing to $98 Million to Accelerate European Commercialization and Ready Next Generation Kaleido Insulin Patch Pump System for U.S. Access

Secures an additional $13 million, bringing the total to $98 million with new investments from ROM Utrecht Region and a consortium of Dutch investors, including Venturing Tech, plus increased support from Innovation Industries

Strengthens manufacturing scale-up and commercial operations in Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and advances U.S. market preparation

Validates ViCentra's strategy and team, following a year of significant commercial and operational milestones

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViCentra, a European medical device company commercializing the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, today announced the second close of its Series D financing round, adding $13 million and increasing the total round to $98 million. The additional funding follows a strong year of commercial and operational progress and includes new capital from ROM Utrecht Region and a consortium of Dutch investors, including Venturing Tech, alongside increased support from existing investor Innovation Industries. With this funding, ViCentra will scale manufacturing, deepen commercial execution in Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and accelerate preparations for its next-generation Kaleido insulin patch pump for U.S. market access.

This follows the successful $85 million raised in September 2025 and underscores investor confidence in ViCentra's strategy, commercial traction, and operational performance. With this strengthened financial backing, ViCentra is well-positioned to accelerate growth and build its leadership in the expanding insulin delivery market. Its flagship product, Kaleido, stands out as the smallest, lightest, and most precise insulin patch pump in its class. Designed to feel like personal technology, it features customizable aluminum shells offered in 10 vibrant colors, allowing users to seamlessly blend medical innovation with their individual style.

"The past year has been transformative for ViCentra. This latest funding enables us to further scale our manufacturing capabilities, strengthen our commercial presence and support in Germany, the Netherlands, and France, and ensures that we remain on course for our planned U.S. market access. Our goal for 2026 is clear: convert our current high demand into satisfied users through uncompromising quality and performance and nearly triple our European user base by the end of 2026," said Tom Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of ViCentra.

In 2025, ViCentra delivered remarkable commercial and operational gains, doubling its user base to over 4,000 and achieving strong associated revenue growth. This strong momentum, together with expanded manufacturing capacity and robust adoption in Germany-the world's second-largest insulin pump market-as well as in the Netherlands and France, establishes a solid foundation for continued growth in 2026.

About ViCentra

ViCentra is on a mission to improve life with diabetes through empathetic innovation, simplicity, and design excellence. The company develops and manufactures the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, a flexible, discreet, and beautifully crafted alternative to traditional insulin pumps. Headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands, ViCentra is expanding across Europe and preparing for U.S. market entry. Its investors include Innovation Industries, Partners in Equity, Invest-NL, EQT Life Sciences, ROM Utrecht Region, Venturing Tech, Health Innovations and INKEF. More information about ViCentra can be found at www.hellokaleido.com

About Kaleido

Kaleido is redefining the category of wearable insulin delivery as the first insulin patch pump designed with the form, function, and simplicity of a lifestyle product. Compact, featherlight, and discreet, Kaleido is designed with a focus on personal technology rather than a traditional medical device. It is made from premium materials and features customizable aluminum shells in ten color options, enabling self-expression, not just glycemic control. It offers users flexibility in how and where they wear their pump, allowing people with diabetes to manage their therapy in a way that fits seamlessly into their daily lives.

It is the smallest, lightest, most precise insulin patch pump in its class-delivering advanced, automated insulin therapy through seamless integration with Diabeloop's clinically validated hybrid closed loop algorithms, DBLG1 and DBLG2.

