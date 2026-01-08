Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Steht diese NASDAQ-Biotech-Aktie jetzt vor einer seltenen Kaufgelegenheit?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2026 09:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd.: Experience Japanese Culture and Art at Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo through Workshop Program Scheduled from January to April 2026

- Workshop for Folding-fan Painting and Inlay Techniques Taught by Artists: Experience Profound Depth of Japan through Its Seasonal Culture and Arts -

TOKYO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keio Plaza Hotel Co., Ltd. finalized the schedule for its cultural experience workshop program, titled "Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery," taught by Japanese artists and held regularly in the Art Lobby on the Main Tower's 3rd floor from January to April 2026. Located in Tokyo's new central business district, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo offers exceptional convenience as a hub for both tourism and business, and implements the program to enrich and enhance the experiences of its guests, including some 80-90% who are inbound travelers. The program offers a diverse range of cultural experiences through monthly workshops where participants create their own artworks inspired by Japanese culture and seasonal traditions.

Image of Japanese cultural experience: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M000115/202512241720/_prw_PI1fl_3QS7O24D.jpg

Special website: https://www.keioplaza.com/offers/journey_into_japan.html

Past programs have attracted many overseas guests who took advantage of their free time to participate on the day itself without prior reservations, in part drawn by the casual nature of the events. Furthermore, these events have received positive feedback from participants, including comments such as "it was fun to have this kind of experience right within the hotel." Moving forward, the Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo will continue to offer all guests profoundly moving experiences and satisfaction that lingers in their hearts long after their stays. Through Japan's unique seasonal cultures and arts, the Hotel invites travelers to experience Japan's profound depth during their journeys and to carry those experiences home with them afterwards.

About Journey into Japan: A Workshop of Cultural Discovery: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512241720-O2-ZpoqG23B.pdf

Concept of Cultural Discovery

Japan boasts a wide variety of cultures and arts born in harmony with nature. Moved by the ever-changing seasons, prayers and gratitude, together with influences from cultures around the world, have long been woven into Japanese culture. This cultural discovery program offers a space to encounter "Japanese culture in the present age" through artists' works, while enjoying Japan's rich seasons and its connection to the world year-round.

About Keio Plaza Hotel: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202512241720-O1-N05ick17.pdf

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/experience-japanese-culture-and-art-at-keio-plaza-hotel-tokyo-through-workshop-program-scheduled-from-january-to-april-2026-302655932.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.