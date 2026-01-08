Nokian Tyres plc: Nokian Tyres received a leadership-level score from CDP for actions against climate change

Nokian Tyres plc Press Release January 8, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. EET

For the sixth consecutive year, Nokian Tyres scored an A- from CDP for actions aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change-related risks. The CDP Climate rating is deemed one of the most trusted indicators for corporate performance on decarbonization. Scores A and A- represent leadership level among nearly 20,000 companies that were scored in 2025.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that runs an independent disclosure system on environmental transparency and action. CDP evaluates evidence of best practice, climate risk awareness, disclosure quality, and environmental management. Scores reflect the degree of ambition, target-setting and action.

"Achieving a leadership-level score for the sixth year in a row shows that climate action is deeply embedded in how Nokian Tyres develops its operations and products. We want to deliver solutions that make a real difference, both for the environment and for the drivers who choose our tires. Our actions for reducing emissions and improving sustainability translate into safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible mobility," says Teppo Huovila, Vice President, Quality and Sustainability at Nokian Tyres.

An example of Nokian Tyres' level of ambition is the new factory in Romania, the first full-scale zero-CO2-emissions tire factory in the world. All energy used at the factory comes from zero-CO2-emissions sources such as wind, hydro, biomass, solar energy, or a mix of these. Steam for tire manufacturing is produced without fossil fuels.

Nokian Tyres aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company's greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2024, and the targets are in line with what the latest climate science deems necessary to limit global warming to 1.5 °C.

