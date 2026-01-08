Kee Ming Group Berhad Inks Underwriting Agreement With TA Securities Ahead Of ACE Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / January 8, 2026 / Kee Ming Group Berhad ("Kee Ming" or the "Group"), a mechanical and electrical ("M&E") engineering solutions provider, has officially signed an underwriting agreement with TA Securities Holdings Berhad ("TA Securities") to underwrite a total of 24.38 million new shares in preparation for its upcoming initial public offering ("IPO") on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

Caption from L-R: Ms. Choy Sook Yan, Non-Independent Executive Director, Kee Ming Group Berhad; Ir. Liew Kar Hoe, Non-Independent Executive Director and Managing Director, Kee Ming Group Berhad; Mr. Tah Heong Beng, Executive Director, Operations, TA Securities Holdings Berhad; Mr. Ku Mun Fong, Head of Corporate Finance, TA Securities Holdings Berhad

With approximately 13 years of industry experience, Kee Ming has established itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive M&E engineering solutions, spanning electrical engineering services such as high-voltage ("HV"), medium-voltage ("MV"), low-voltage ("LV") and extra-low voltage ("ELV") installations, as well as mechanical engineering services including air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation ("ACMV"), and fire protection systems. In addition, the Group provides M&E engineering services for clean energy infrastructure, including solar photovoltaic ("PV") installations and electric vehicle ("EV") charging solutions, aligning with Malaysia's National Energy Transition Roadmap.

Kee Ming's IPO will involve the issuance of 66.63 million new ordinary shares, representing approximately 20.5% of the enlarged issued share capital of 325.00 million ordinary shares, alongside an offer for sale of 16.25 million existing shares, representing approximately 5.0% of the enlarged issued share capital. The allocation of IPO shares is structured as follows:

Public issue

Malaysian public: 16.25 million shares or 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public.



Eligible persons: 8.13 million shares or 2.50% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees, and other persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.



Private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by MITI: 40.63 million shares or 12.50% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to identified Bumiputera investors approved by MITI.



Private placement to selected investors: 1.63 million shares or 0.50% of the enlarged issued share capital are reserved for private placement to selected investors.



Offer for sale

Offer for sale of 16.25 million existing shares or 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

Ir. Liew Kar Hoe, Non-Independent Executive Director and Managing Director of Kee Ming Group Berhad, remarked, "The signing of this underwriting agreement represents another important milestone in Kee Ming's journey towards becoming a listed company. Our IPO will provide the financial resources to strengthen our financial position and enable us to undertake more projects or projects with higher value that supports Malaysia's industrial growth and clean energy transition."

As at 31 July 2025, Kee Ming's has a total of 50 ongoing projects with a total project value of RM218.6 million and a total outstanding order book of RM142.2 million. The positive outlook for the M&E engineering services market further supports the Group's growth trajectory with the market forecast to expand from RM10.86 billion in 2025 to RM16.82 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 11.9%. This growth is underpinned by robust infrastructure and building activities, the expansion of data centres, major government projects such as the Penang Light Rail Transit, Johor Singapore Rapid Transit System and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, as well as Malaysia's accelerating green energy transition, including solar PV and EV charging developments.

With its upcoming listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities, Kee Ming is set to reinforce its position as a M&E engineering solutions provider with involvement in the clean energy segment, and to capture growth opportunities driven by Malaysia's industrial expansion and the transition to sustainable energy solutions.

TA Securities Holdings Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Placement Agent and Sole Underwriter for this IPO, while Eco Asia Capital Advisory Sdn. Bhd. serves as the Financial Adviser of the IPO.

###

ABOUT KEE MING GROUP BERHAD

Kee Ming is a M&E engineering solutions provider with approximately 13 years of experience, specialising in electrical engineering such as HV, MV, LV, and ELV installations, mechanical engineering services including ACMV and fire protection systems, as well as provision of M&E engineering services in clean energy segment including solar PV installations and EV charging solutions. Headquartered in Ipoh, Perak, with branch offices in Selangor and Penang, the Group serves industrial, commercial and residential markets across Malaysia, supported by strong technical expertise and proven project delivery capabilities.

For more information, visit https://keeming.com

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Kee Ming Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Kee Ming Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/kee-ming-group-berhad-inks-underwriting-agreement-with-ta-securities-ah-1125424