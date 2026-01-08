DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (AEJL LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jan-2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jan-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 83.1344 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7083324 CODE: AEJL LN ISIN: LU1900068328 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJL LN LEI Code: 549300DJZRR05F8SUP23 Sequence No.: 414072 EQS News ID: 2256632 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 08, 2026 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)