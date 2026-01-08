A subsidiary of Adani Green Energy has signed power supply and investment agreements to deliver solar-wind hybrid electricity from a project in western India to Asahi India Glass.From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Twenty Five B, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has signed agreements to supply 20.8 MW of solar-wind hybrid power to Asahi India Glass. The power will be sourced from a hybrid project at Khavda in the western Indian state of Gujarat, comprising a 25 MW solar power plant unit and a 20.8 MW wind power plant unit. The parties have executed a power consumption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...