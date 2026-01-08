UNSW researchers boosted TOPCon solar cell efficiency by locally thinning the rear poly-Si layer, reducing parasitic absorption while preserving wafer integrity. The champion cell built with this approach achieved 25.10% efficiency with improved bifaciality and maintained strong passivation.Researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia have sought to improve TOPCon solar cell efficiency by reducing the thickness of the polysilicon (poly-Si) layers used in these PV devices to improve passivation and carrier transport. "In our work, the thinning is applied only locally to ...

