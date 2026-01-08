STORM Therapeutics and AlidaBio Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of Cancer Therapies Targeting RNA Modifications

CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STORM Therapeutics Ltd. (STORM), the clinical stage company pioneering cellular reprogramming through RNA modifications to treat disease, today announced a strategic collaboration with Alida Biosciences Inc. (AlidaBio), a company at the forefront of epitranscriptomics and RNA modification analysis. STORM will utilize AlidaBio's advanced EpiPlex and EpiScout next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms to detect and quantitatively measure transcript-specific N6-methyladenosine (m6A) RNA modifications resulting from METTL3 inhibition. This will be achieved using STORM's first-in-class METTL3 inhibitor, STC-15, which is the first small molecule drug targeting an RNA-modifying enzyme to enter human clinical trials.

Post-transcriptional modification of RNA, including N6-methyladenosine (m6A), adds a crucial layer of regulation to RNA metabolism, influencing processes like synthesis, stability, maturation, transport, and translation. The METTL3/14 methyltransferase complex catalyzes the deposition of m6A, and inhibition of METTL3 reduces global m6A levels, disrupting RNA regulation. In this collaboration, STORM and AlidaBio will focus on the impact of METTL3 inhibition on RNA regulation, specifically m6A dynamics, in clinical samples from cancer patients treated with STC-15, currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

In collaboration, the teams will correlate changes in m6A modifications at the transcript level with clinical response to treatment and identify baseline m6A features that could predict sensitivity to METTL3 inhibition. The collaboration aims to validate m6A-regulated genes and cell types affected by METTL3 inhibition, exploring epitranscriptomic biomarkers to guide patient selection and enrichment strategies for future clinical trials.

Dr. Eric Martin, Chief Development Officer of STORM Therapeutics, said: "AlidaBio has demonstrated exceptional expertise and leadership in the field of RNA modification analysis, particularly through the development of advanced NGS technologies capable of detecting key epitranscriptomic modifications in both healthy and diseased settings. Through this collaboration, our shared goal is to extend our understanding of transcript-specific m6A changes in relation to clinical benefit and patient response, to improve outcomes for cancer patients treated with STC-15."

Dr. Gudrun Stengel, Chief Executive Officer of AlidaBio, commented: "By applying the advanced features of our EpiPlex and EpiScout platforms, we aim to advance the clinical development and efficacy evaluation of STC-15 through comprehensive m6A biology analysis in patient samples. Our collaborative efforts are focused on generating deeper insights to ultimately deliver greater benefits for patients."

This collaboration highlights the growing importance of epitranscriptomics in drug development, combining targeted RNA-modifying enzyme inhibition with advanced molecular profiling to inform precision oncology strategies.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About STORM Therapeutics

STORM Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cellular reprogramming through RNA modifications to treat disease. Its world leading understanding of RNA modifying enzymes (RME) has led to the discovery of breakthrough small molecule drugs that precisely reprogram cells through RNA biology for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, viruses and CNS diseases.

STORM's lead product, STC-15, is the first RNA modifying enzyme inhibitor to enter human clinical development. STC-15 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b/2 study in combination with LOQTORZI, (toripalimab-tpzi), a novel next-generation PD-1 inhibitor, in patients with NSCLC, HNSCC, melanoma, and endometrial cancer. Further information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov NCT identifier: NCT06975293.

For more information, please visit www.stormtherapeutics.com

About AlidaBio

Founded in 2020, Alida Biosciences is transforming epitranscriptomics with powerful, user-friendly tools for RNA modification analysis. Our technologies enable concurrent detection and quantification of multiple RNA modifications from clinically relevant samples, supporting breakthroughs in research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. AlidaBio is backed by Genoa Ventures, FusionX Ventures, General Inception and Vertical Venture Partners, and supported by SBIR grants from the NHGRI and NIGMS. For more information about AlidaBio's products and services, please visit www.alidabio.com

